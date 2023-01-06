



Suniel Shetty urges Yogi Adityanath to stop #BoycottBollywood “Please stop #BoycottBollywood. You can stop it. Trending on Twitter can be stopped. I’m saddened by people’s perception of UP. We’re not just about crime or drugs , but we are the ones who make India proud in the world with our music and art. If you talk to the Prime Minister, it will help you,” he said. He added, “Don’t target actors. Thousands of people are affected because of these trends. Boycotting is not a solution. Films are already affected, let’s not harm everyone. We all have to unite. We are already competing internationally, so we shouldn’t be battling domestically.” The actor’s request came amid the rise of the #BoycottBollywood trend with Twitter users demanding a boycott of Bollywood films. The trend has accelerated especially after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020 and major movies including “Pathaan”, “Laal Singh Chaddha”, “Raksha Bandhan”, “Brahmastra”, among others have been hard hit. Akshay Kumar meets Yogi Adityanath Meanwhile, actor Akshay Kumar caught up with Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday and discussed the highly anticipated Film City project in Uttar Pradesh. UP CM is currently in Mumbai for a two-day visit. CM Yogi said that cinema plays an important role in raising public awareness and that filmmakers should give importance to issues of social and national significance when selecting subjects. He said UP’s film city will be on par with global standards, adding that a new film policy is also being drafted. He also invited the actor to visit Uttar Pradesh. What celebrities said about #BoycottBollywood Bollywood celebrities have often expressed their disappointment with the trend, with some expressing confidence that their fans will still watch their films. From Kareena Kapoor to Alia Bhatt to Akshay Kumar, celebrities have often addressed the issue in their interviews. Earlier, actor Akshay Kumar said, “People are smart enough to understand what is wrong and what is right. I would just ask them not to do such wrong, it is not good and it harms. to all industries everyone has an opinion now the movie is done there is a lot of money and hard work it is affecting india’s economy and we are only hurting each other indirectly and i hope people realize this soon. Actor Arjun Kapoor said: “We have to come together and do something very genuine about it because whatever is written, whatever hashtags are used, they are far from reality. Some agendas are transformed into something big when in fact they don’t even exist.” Actress Kareena Kapoor said: “It’s sad of course because we work for the love of cinema and it’s good cinema. So we want people to see this. We want them to come and enjoy this movie we all have and a team of 250 people who got jobs and worked for the same purpose. I just want everyone to come and enjoy good cinema and enjoy it. Cinemas are meant to spread love and positivity. It’s not supposed to be canceled or talked about in that way and it pisses me off.”

