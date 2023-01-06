Could Donald Trump really become the next Speaker of the House?





Nine speakers’ votes later, little has changed inside the chambers of the House of Representatives.

Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is still fighting for his chance to become Speaker of the House despite losing the vote eight times in a row.

A group of 20 lawmakers are opposing McCarthy and naming other potential speakers like Byron Donalds (R-FL), Kevin Hern (R-OK) and Jim Jordan (R-OH).

But the most surprising thing was when Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz nominated former President Donald Trump for Speaker of the House.

On Thursday afternoon, Gaetz rose to his colleagues on the seventh ballot to announce his nomination.

Sign up for our free weekly Indy100 newsletter

Donald John Trump, Gaetz said.

Gaetz’s decision to nominate the former president was met with laughter and confusion from the public

@GrannyTaxi

But it raised the question: If Trump got all 218 votes, could he really be Speaker of the House?

The short answer: well, yes.

No rule in the US Constitution explicitly requires the Speaker of the House to be a part of the House, only that Representatives choose their Speaker.

The House of Representatives will choose its speaker and other officers, says Article I of the Constitution.

\u201cMy vote for Speaker of the House today?



Donald John Trump.\u201d

Rep. Matt Gaetz (@Rep. Matt Gaetz) 1672941015

But that doesn’t mean lawmakers will choose from just anyone.

So far, in the 233 years of Congress, not a single Speaker of the House has been nominated and elected from outside the House.

So theoretically, yes, Trump could become Speaker of the House, who is also second in the line of presidential succession. But if he were to be taken seriously, he would still face the same problem as McCarthy: getting 218 votes.

Gaetz was the only representative to vote for Trump in the seventh and eighth votes but in the ninth he lent his vote to Hern.

@itsallrealitv

Give your opinion on our topical democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help push this article up the indy100 rankings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indy100.com/politics/trump/donald-trump-speaker-of-the-house-matt-gaetz The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos