Alberto Fernndez invited Biden and Xi Jinping





President Alberto Fernández invite your peers United States there China, Joe Biden there Xi Jinpingat the Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) which will take place on January 24 at City of Buenos Aires. As confirmed by the Argentine embassies in the United States and in Chinain charge of Jorge Argello there Sabino Vaca Narvajarespectively, the invitations were sent as Special guests in the VIIth Summit of Heads of State and Government of CELAC. – Publicity – In this direction, Argello had a work meeting at Washington, United Stateswith the Under Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs at the State Department, Brian Nicholsthere reviewed “the state of the bilateral relationship. From the embassy in China, they confirmed that the government of Alberto Fernndez had sent formal invitations to Xi Jinping. “The bilateral link is going through one of its best historical moments; the quantity and quality of mutual visits by ministers, secretaries of state, governors and undersecretaries testify to a permanent research to achieve ambitious common goals“, I notice Argello In this line, nichols and the Argentinian diplomat they worked on planning a “series of commemorative events for the bicentenary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1823, which will last throughout the year”. For their part, embassy sources in China confirmed that the Government of Alberto Fernandez I have sent formal invitations to Xi Jinping to attend the CELACwhich in turn “were presented in due time to the authorities of this country”. – Publicity – According to information transmitted through unofficial channels, Xi Jinping does not exclude their participation in the CELACa diplomatic scenario that would allow the Chinese leader to strengthen his geopolitical strategy in Latin America. It should be noted that the president of China designed a roadmap that involves providing subsidized loans, building infrastructure and opening up Chinese markets to deepen Beijing’s influence in the region, which has generated disputes with the US executive. During 2022, Alberto Fernández exercised the pro-tempore presidency of the CELAC and within this framework, a large summit was held in August with the participation of various regional leaders and in which the main will of the Argentine president was to “institutionalize” the regional entity.

