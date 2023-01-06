Trump lawyers ordered to hand over names of people hired to search Trump properties for classified documents





CN—

A federal judge has ordered lawyers for former President Donald Trump to turn over the names of people hired to search for documents at four properties late last year, a source familiar with the order told CNN.

The names were released Wednesday evening, two sources told CNN.

It’s the latest twist in the Justice Department’s effort to use the court to enforce a May subpoena that sought to collect all classified records Trump kept in his possession after he left the presidency. The New York Times first reported the development.

Trump’s legal team hired two people to search Trump Tower in New York, the Bedminster Golf Club, an office in Florida and a storage unit in Florida where two documents with classified marks were eventually found, a previously reported CNN. These documents were turned over to the FBI. No other documents with classified marks were found during the search of the four Trumps properties.

The Justice Department had removed 11 sets of classified documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence while executing a search warrant in August for possible violations of the Espionage and Defense Act. other crimes.

The four searches overseen by Trump’s legal team came amid ongoing Justice Department concerns that not all documents had been returned to the federal government.

At the time, Trump’s lawyers offered to let federal investigators observe the search at his Bedminster property, but that offer was declined. Given the Justice Department’s response, Trump’s attorneys have not made a similar offer to search for the other properties. It would be highly unusual for the Department of Justice to observe searches that are not conducted by law enforcement.

Special Counsel Jack Smith, appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland in November, is overseeing criminal investigations into the retention of national defense information at Mar-a-Lago and parts of the January 6, 2021 insurgency. The situation related to the Mar-a-Lago documents and the Trump teams’ response to the May subpoena has become an important aspect of the investigation, which includes prosecutors’ obstruction of justice charges.

Last month, Federal Judge Beryl Howell, the DC District Court chief, declined to hold Trump in contempt of court and urged the Justice Department and Trump’s team to craft a resolution as investigators trying to make sure all national security records are back. owned by the federal government. The judge had questioned prosecutors on how she could look down on Trump’s team given the steps taken by Trump’s lawyers to allay Justice Department fears that there may still be records in Trump’s possession , according to sources.

The DOJ had sought to scorn Trump and his office for not fully complying with a subpoena following the search of his Mar-a-Lago compound in August.

After the DOJ subpoenaed Trump over documents with classified marks in his possession in May, prosecutors went to court to enforce the grand jury subpoena. The judge ordered Trump’s team to comply. This prompted Trump’s attorneys to search for the two additional documents with classification marks.

Also on Thursday, the Justice Department pleaded for secrecy around any grand jury proceedings following the May 2022 subpoena and August search, after media organizations sought to have access to more of what is happening in court behind closed doors.

The judge, Howell, did not decide whether new documents can be released.

The government has made no public calls for contempt of the former president or his representatives. The government also cannot confirm or deny whether it made such a request, the DOJ argued in the filing. To the extent that such a claim exists, it and any related proceedings would be tied to secret grand jury proceedings protected from disclosure.

The DOJ, however, had previously discussed the May subpoena and said publicly that officials did not believe Trump had fully complied.

This story has been updated with additional context.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/05/politics/trump-lawyers-property-search-names/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos