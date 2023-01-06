Politics
Manila, Beijing agree to establish hotline to prevent accidents in South China Sea Radio Free Asia
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Thursday that he and Chinese leader Xi Jinping had agreed to set up a hotline to avoid communication problems in the disputed South China Sea, over which Manila has filed 65 diplomatic protests. since Marcos took office in June.
As the Philippine leader wrapped up a three-day state visit to China, his first presidential trip, the two governments signed 14 bilateral agreements meant to boost trade. Marcos also returned to Manila with investment pledges from Chinese companies totaling US$22.8 billion (1.2 trillion pesos).
This line of communication would be opened between the Office of Maritime and Ocean Affairs of the Department of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines and the Department of Border and Ocean Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, said a statement from the Philippine ministry. presidential communications office.
Marcos and Xi agreed that the confidence-building measures would help improve mutual trust, the statement said, stressing the importance of consultations between governments on European Union issues. Western Philippine Sea Manila’s name for the territories it claims in the South China Sea.
Regarding the line of communication, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said the leaders agreed to deepen strategic mutual trust.
The two presidents reiterated their willingness to continue to properly handle maritime issues through friendly consultations and announced the resumption of negotiations on oil and gas exploration, spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters on Thursday. a daily press conference.
Upon returning home, Marcos said he and Xi had a thorough and frank discussion on the issue of the Western Philippine Sea.
We have taken note of the growing maturity of this bilateral relationship, this bilateral relationship which now allows both sides to manage the differences over the Western Philippine Sea, so as not to allow it to hinder the rest of our fruitful engagements and our multi-faceted cooperation, Marcos said. .
Beijing and Manila agree that maritime issues do not encompass the entirety of bilateral relations, but remain an important concern.
Marcos and Xi also affirmed the importance of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), although a binding code of conduct to govern actions in the maritime region remains elusive.
China and the 10 member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) signed the DOC in 2002.
It stipulates that all parties will exercise restraint in activities that complicate or aggravate tensions and affect peace in the maritime region. This includes refraining from acting on islands, reefs, shoals, cays and other currently uninhabited features of the South China Sea.
China claims nearly the entire waterway for historical reasons, including areas within the exclusive economic zones of Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan. It also claims historic rights to areas of the waterway that also overlap with Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone.
Although China has stated that it will abide by the DOC, it has continued construction activities and sent Chinese fishing vessels supported by its coast guard to waters considered to be under the jurisdiction of other claimants.
Marcos said he would argue against a 2016 international arbitration tribunal ruling, which Manila won, that invalidated China’s broad claims to the maritime region. Beijing ignored the decision.
Yet both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to establishing a code of conduct consistent with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
Investment promises
On the economic front, Marcos said Chinese companies have pledged billions of dollars in investment in the Philippines.
The Philippines has received pledges for renewable energy projects totaling $13.76 billion (769 billion pesos). The pledges are for solar and wind projects, including manufacturing the necessary equipment, the official Philippines News Agency reported.
Other commitments relate to electric vehicles, mineral processing and agribusiness, according to PNA.
[T]The two countries should form greater synergy between China’s Belt and Road Initiative and the Philippines’ Build Better More program, and strengthen cooperation in the four priority areas of agriculture, infrastructure, energy and people-to-people exchanges to boost each other’s modernization and bring more benefits to our two peoples, said Mao Ning, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
|
