Erdogan says he could meet Syrian Assad for peace in the region | Political news

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he could sit down with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to foster peace and stability in Syria, a week after a meeting between the two countries’ defense ministers.

Defense chiefs and senior intelligence officials from Russia, Turkey and Syria held talks in Moscow last week in the highest level of official contact between the rivals in more than a decade.

Turkey, Russia and Syria have launched a process in Moscow, the Turkish president said, speaking in the capital Ankara on Thursday, adding that the three countries’ foreign ministers are expected to meet soon in a trilateral format.

After that, we may meet as Russian, Turkish and Syrian leaders, depending on how the situation develops. Our goal is to establish peace and stability in the region, Erdogan added.

Mensur Akgun, professor of international relations, said Ankara’s recent shift in approach to al-Assad stems from major changes in the dynamics of the region compared to 11 years ago, when ties between the two countries were officially cut at the height of the Arab Spring. .

He also believes that Russia played a key role in launching the recent dialogue between the two great rivals.

Due to Turkey’s development of special relations with Russia, Moscow has further pursued Ankara’s interests in its relations with Syria, pressuring the Assad government in this direction, Akgun told Al Jazeera.

The Syrian conflict, which has lasted nearly 12 years, has killed hundreds of thousands, displaced millions and drawn in regional and global powers.

Turkey has supported and hosted the Syrian opposition in the country since the beginning of the conflict, while Russia has supported the Syrian government politically and militarily.

However, violence in Syria has decreased in recent years, largely due to dialogue and coordination between Moscow and Ankara.

Cooperation between Ankara and Moscow in various fields and regional issues has led to mutual rapprochement in recent years.

Turkey bought the Russian S-400 defense systems under a deal signed in 2017, which resulted in US sanctions against Turkey. Russia is also building Turkey’s first nuclear power plant.

The Turkish government has taken a balanced approach to the war in Ukraine. Ankara has supplied Ukraine with Turkish drones and allowed in Ukrainian refugees, but it has not followed Western policy of imposing sanctions on Russia. Erdogan has maintained ties with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, who was singled out for ordering the invasion of Ukraine in February. The Turkish leader also accused the West of provocations.

Turkey has at times acted as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine and helped broker a landmark agreement in July that allowed the shipment of Ukrainian grain to outside markets to ease the global food crisis.

Security issues

Akgun believes that Ankara’s security concerns in Syria also played an important role in the rapprochement between Damascus and Ankara.

Turkey believes that if it can cooperate with Syria, the majority of its security issues in Syria will be resolved and its responsibilities in this regard will be delegated to the Syrian government, he told Al Jazeera.

Ankara has carried out four military operations in northern Syria since the start of the war, mainly targeting Syrian Kurdish fighters allied with Western powers in the fight against ISIL (ISIS).

Turkey considers the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which form the core of the anti-ISIL Syrian Democratic Force, an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which fights against the Turkish state for its autonomy for decades.

Turkey’s proximity to the al-Assad regime has raised concerns among the Syrian opposition, which has been backed by Turkey.

According to Akgun, Ankara will not abandon the Syrian opposition in the future but will try to resolve the conflict through dialogue, also looking after its own interests.

If Turkey wanted to do this [abandon the opposition], the problem would have been solved long ago. Ankara should seek a balance between the two sides to find a solution to the problem through talks, Akgun said.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met with representatives of the Syrian National Coalition (SNC), an opposition umbrella organization, on Tuesday to air their concerns days after the high-level meeting between the two countries .

Cavusoglu assured the CNS of Ankara’s support for Syrian opposition institutions and Syrians in opposition-held areas in northern Syria, said Abdurrahman Mustafa, the head of the opposition’s interim government. Syrian, after the meeting.

A warming of ties between the Turkish and Syrian governments seemed impossible in the early days of the Syrian conflict. Turkish officials called al-Assad a terrorist, rejecting any dialogue with his leaders, while al-Assad accused Turkey of invading Syrian land.