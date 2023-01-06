Politics
Erdogan says he could meet Syrian Assad for peace in the region | Political news
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he could sit down with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to foster peace and stability in Syria, a week after a meeting between the two countries’ defense ministers.
Defense chiefs and senior intelligence officials from Russia, Turkey and Syria held talks in Moscow last week in the highest level of official contact between the rivals in more than a decade.
Turkey, Russia and Syria have launched a process in Moscow, the Turkish president said, speaking in the capital Ankara on Thursday, adding that the three countries’ foreign ministers are expected to meet soon in a trilateral format.
After that, we may meet as Russian, Turkish and Syrian leaders, depending on how the situation develops. Our goal is to establish peace and stability in the region, Erdogan added.
Mensur Akgun, professor of international relations, said Ankara’s recent shift in approach to al-Assad stems from major changes in the dynamics of the region compared to 11 years ago, when ties between the two countries were officially cut at the height of the Arab Spring. .
He also believes that Russia played a key role in launching the recent dialogue between the two great rivals.
Due to Turkey’s development of special relations with Russia, Moscow has further pursued Ankara’s interests in its relations with Syria, pressuring the Assad government in this direction, Akgun told Al Jazeera.
The Syrian conflict, which has lasted nearly 12 years, has killed hundreds of thousands, displaced millions and drawn in regional and global powers.
Turkey has supported and hosted the Syrian opposition in the country since the beginning of the conflict, while Russia has supported the Syrian government politically and militarily.
However, violence in Syria has decreased in recent years, largely due to dialogue and coordination between Moscow and Ankara.
Cooperation between Ankara and Moscow in various fields and regional issues has led to mutual rapprochement in recent years.
Turkey bought the Russian S-400 defense systems under a deal signed in 2017, which resulted in US sanctions against Turkey. Russia is also building Turkey’s first nuclear power plant.
The Turkish government has taken a balanced approach to the war in Ukraine. Ankara has supplied Ukraine with Turkish drones and allowed in Ukrainian refugees, but it has not followed Western policy of imposing sanctions on Russia. Erdogan has maintained ties with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, who was singled out for ordering the invasion of Ukraine in February. The Turkish leader also accused the West of provocations.
Turkey has at times acted as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine and helped broker a landmark agreement in July that allowed the shipment of Ukrainian grain to outside markets to ease the global food crisis.
Security issues
Akgun believes that Ankara’s security concerns in Syria also played an important role in the rapprochement between Damascus and Ankara.
Turkey believes that if it can cooperate with Syria, the majority of its security issues in Syria will be resolved and its responsibilities in this regard will be delegated to the Syrian government, he told Al Jazeera.
Ankara has carried out four military operations in northern Syria since the start of the war, mainly targeting Syrian Kurdish fighters allied with Western powers in the fight against ISIL (ISIS).
Turkey considers the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which form the core of the anti-ISIL Syrian Democratic Force, an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which fights against the Turkish state for its autonomy for decades.
Turkey’s proximity to the al-Assad regime has raised concerns among the Syrian opposition, which has been backed by Turkey.
According to Akgun, Ankara will not abandon the Syrian opposition in the future but will try to resolve the conflict through dialogue, also looking after its own interests.
If Turkey wanted to do this [abandon the opposition], the problem would have been solved long ago. Ankara should seek a balance between the two sides to find a solution to the problem through talks, Akgun said.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met with representatives of the Syrian National Coalition (SNC), an opposition umbrella organization, on Tuesday to air their concerns days after the high-level meeting between the two countries .
Cavusoglu assured the CNS of Ankara’s support for Syrian opposition institutions and Syrians in opposition-held areas in northern Syria, said Abdurrahman Mustafa, the head of the opposition’s interim government. Syrian, after the meeting.
A warming of ties between the Turkish and Syrian governments seemed impossible in the early days of the Syrian conflict. Turkish officials called al-Assad a terrorist, rejecting any dialogue with his leaders, while al-Assad accused Turkey of invading Syrian land.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/1/5/syria-348
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Erdogan says he could meet Syrian Assad for peace in the region | Political news
- Daily shows Roy Wood Jr. Parks podcast as he learns about the future late at night
- Will Ohio State football’s Miyan Williams return to the Buckeyes for 2023?
- Costume Designer Mitchell Travers on Country Music Style
- OpGen Announces One-for-20 Reverse Stock Split
- The Most Exciting Future Tech at CES 2023
- As U.S. House Speakers fight drags on, Republicans vote for Trump
- Microsoft chairman meets PM Modi
- Mexican authorities have arrested the son of notorious drug lord ‘El Chapo’
- Noah Schnapp goes gay on TIkTok – Rolling Stone
- Prince Harry says his brother Prince William physically assaulted him
- University of Chicago Launches Polsky Deep Tech Ventures to Accelerate Commercialization of Innovations in Quantum, Data Science, Clean Technologies and Life Sciences