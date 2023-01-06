Did US Representative Kevin McCarthy blame Trump for Capitol Riot?





To claim:

U.S. Representative Kevin McCarthy said in 2021 that then-President Donald Trump “bears responsibility” for the Jan. 6, 2021 riot on Capitol Hill.

Rating:

U.S. Representative Kevin McCarthy, R-California, made history in January 2023 when he failed to win the necessary votes in the House of Representatives to become president. For the first time in a century, the Republican House majority was unable to agree on who to elect as its leader, leaving the 118th Congress in uneasy uncertainty.

The newly elected Republicans’ failure to elect a House speaker stemmed from infighting with 20 far-right Republicans who refused on multiple ballots to back McCarthy unless he met certain demands. This meant that new members were not sworn in and the House was left in disarray, with basic procedural actions such as committee assignments and rulemaking left in abeyance.

It was in this context that some readers shared 2021 comments made by then-House Minority Leader McCarthy following the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot, for example, this tweet posted on 5 January 2023:

The tweet contained a video which itself contained real remarks made by McCarthy, just days after a deadly attack on the US Capitol. The riot, sparked by false allegations of large-scale voter fraud by former US President Donald Trump and his supporters, resulted in numerous casualties and nearly 1,000 criminal charges.

Video of McCarthy’s comments on the House floor, given a week after the deadly riot, can be viewed on the Associated Press YouTube channel here:

In those remarks, McCarthy said he opposed impeaching Trump for his role in inciting the riot, even though he believed Trump was responsible. Here is the relevant part of McCarthy’s statement:

The president bears the blame for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by rioters. He should have immediately reported the mob when he saw what was happening. These facts require immediate action by President Trump, accept his share of responsibility, quell the brewing unrest, and ensure that President-elect Biden is able to begin his term successfully.

As of this writing, McCarthy has lost eight ballots to be Speaker of the House.

Sources:

“Does the house even exist right now?” Washington Post, January 4, 2023, www.washingtonpost.com, https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/2023/01/04/house-of-representatives-in-purgatory-without-speaker/.

“McCarthy is making further concessions to try to woo far-right Republicans in the presidential bid.” Washington Post, January 5, 2023, www.washingtonpost.com, https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2023/01/05/mccarthy-republicans-concessions-speaker/.

Montanaro, Domenico. “GOP Leader McCarthy: Trump ‘bears responsibility’ for violence, won’t vote to impeach.” NPR, January 13, 2021. NPR, https://www.npr.org/sections/trump-impeachment-effort-live-updates/2021/01/13/956452691/gop-leader-mccarthy-trump-bears-responsibility – for-violence-don’t-vote-for-impeach.

“Capitol riots: ‘savage’ attack on Trump’s tweet, investigation finds.” BBC News, July 12, 2022. www.bbc.com, https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-62140410.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/kevin-mccarthy-blame-trump-for-capitol-riot/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos