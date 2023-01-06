Argentina invites Biden and Xi Jinping to Latin American summit

EFE.- The President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, has officially invited his American counterpart, Joe Biden, to participate in the summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) to be held in Buenos Aires on January 24.

Argentine Ambassador to the United States Jorge Argello handed the invitation to U.S. Undersecretary of State for Latin America Brian Nichols during a meeting at the Argentine Embassy in Washington .

The Argentine government representative also invited United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit the South American country in 2023.

Celac promotes the integration of its 33 member countries in Latin America and the Caribbean after its founding 10 years ago in Playa del Carmen, in the Mexican Caribbean.

In recent years, the governments of Argentina, which holds the organization’s rotating presidency, and Mexico have tried to strengthen CELAC as a counterweight to the Washington-based Organization of American States (OAS).

At Wednesday’s meeting, Argello also warned Nichols of the adverse effects that US approval of the Cut Inflation Act, which provides subsidies for electric vehicles with US components, could have. for Argentina.

The Argentine embassy said in a statement that this provision “could encourage a redirection of Argentine lithium exports to other markets.”

“Argello has conveyed, in this sense, Argentina’s interest in clarifying certain provisions so as not to affect the flow of exports that have led Argentina to be the first supplier of lithium to the United States”, said declared the legation.

Both also prepared the commemoration in 2023 of the bicentenary of diplomatic relations between Argentina and the United States, established in 1823.

Events are expected at Argentine consular representations in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, Atlanta and Houston.

Bring Celac closer to China

President Alberto Fernández has also invited his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to attend the Celac summit on January 24, according to official sources confirmed to EFE.

“In 2022, Argentina carried out a work plan that included 15 thematic axes and more than 60 activities, with a view to responding to the priorities of our region and seeking responses in solidarity to common challenges”, begins the letter sent by the Argentinian president. , whose delivery has been confirmed to EFE.

Since last year, the South American country has held the rotating presidency of Celac, in which it has focused on post-pandemic economic recovery, the regional health strategy, the “Celac agenda” against the corruption and food security.

In addition to the integration of Latin American and Caribbean infrastructures, environmental cooperation and the improvement of the situation and status of women in member countries were discussed.

“Also, as one of its main objectives, our country has promoted the expansion and strengthening of Celac’s ties with extra-regional partners,” continues the document signed by Fernndez.

In the letter, the Argentine President said that the VII Summit of Heads of State and Government, in which his country will conclude the presidency pro tempore, will be an opportunity “to celebrate together the achievements achieved” and “to offer a new opportunity to discuss opportunities and challenges presented by the international context”.

Brazil’s President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva has confirmed he will attend the meeting and is expected to seek reinstatement in the bloc, after his country left it in 2020, under Jair Bolsonaro, who believed that “they put forward the totalitarian regimes”.

In a recent interview with EFE, Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero said the Lula administration had “committed itself” to Argentina to return to Celac.

