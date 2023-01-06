Nadella meets PM Modi and discusses how India Stack can transform the world

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s digital vision and all the programs that have been launched around this vision are creating incredible digital public goods, which are the greatest contributions to the world, Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella said on Thursday.

Nadella, who met Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday, described his encounter as “insightful”, especially around the India Stack.

India Stack is a set of open APIs and digital public goods that aim to unlock the economic primitives of population-scale identity, data and payments.

“I had the opportunity to have a long chat with PM Modi about this. The magic of India Stack is unlike anything I’ve seen in the world, which is perhaps the most great contribution India can make to the world,” Nadella said during the meeting at Microsoft’s Future Ready Technology Summit.

The India Stack expands access to financial services in an economy where retail transactions are heavily cash-based.

Payments through the UPI interface reached a record high of Rs 12.82 lakh crore in December 2022, recording 782 crore transactions.

The work in the area of ​​digital public goods is incredible and it is “inspiring to see the focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth driven by digital transformation” in the country, he added.

After meeting Prime Minister Modi, Nadella tweeted that “we look forward to helping India realize the vision of Digital India and be a light to the world.”

Nadella was in the country for a four-day visit and also met Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar in the capital on Wednesday.

