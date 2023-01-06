Trump sued by partner of Capitol Police officer Sicknick, who died after riot





Former President Trump arrives for an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on December 31, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: Joe Raedle via Getty Images

Sandra Garza, the longtime partner of U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, filed a lawsuit Thursday against former President Trump and two other defendants accused of assaulting Sicknick during the 6 January.

Driving the news: The lawsuit, filed by attorneys for the estate of Garza and Sicknicks, seeks $10 million in damages. He alleges wrongful death and conspiracy to violate civil rights. Sicknick suffered two strokes and died of natural causes after clashing with rioters during the Jan. 6 attack.

What they say: ‘By his words and conduct, Defendant Trump endorsed and ratified the violent actions of the mob which attacked the U.S. Capitol, including Defendants Khater and Tanios,’ the lawsuit states, referencing to January 6 rioters George Tanios and Julien Khater.

“Before directing the crowd to the US Capitol, Defendant Trump ordered them to ‘fight like hell’ and said ‘you are allowed to follow very different rules’ and ‘you must use strength’ “, alleges the complaint. “Defendant Trump intended these words to be taken at face value.” He also “intentionally agitated the crowd and directed and encouraged a mob to attack the U.S. Capitol and attack those who opposed it,” according to the complaint. Sicknick and his eventual death were reasonable and foreseeable consequences of Defendant Trump’s words and conduct.”

The big picture: Garza said she and Sicknick were Trump supporters before the Capitol riot. “He knew Brian was devoted to him, and he didn’t contact me once … he didn’t even send a condolence letter,” Garza told CBS News in June 2021. “He absolutely didn’t. nothing done.”

Ahead of the one-year anniversary of the riot, Garza told ‘PBS NewsHour’ that she holds Trump ‘100% responsible’ for her partner’s death and that he ‘must be in jail’ for his role in the assault. deadly. Tanios and Khater, who have been accused of assaulting police officers with chemical sprays, both reached settlements last year.

From the other side: “President Trump has clearly and unequivocally said that Americans should ‘raise their voices peacefully and patriotically,'” a Trump spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

“President Trump is immune to frivolous attacks and will continue to focus fully on his mission to make America great.” Tanios and Khater could not immediately be reached for comment.

Read the full complaint.

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with comments from a spokesperson for former President Trump.

