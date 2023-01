For any enemy of the United States foreign or domestic who hoped that Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign would help tie up the federal government, the GOP’s intraparty dispute over the Speaker of the House should be a welcome sight.

In the interest of transparency, I enjoyed watching Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-California, squirm during this highly publicized and highly embarrassing saga. But increasingly, Democratic lawmakers who have every reason to share my joy have expressed concern about the consequences of a chamber of Congress rendered effectively useless by this dysfunction.

On Wednesday, for example, I watched Democratic Rep. Colin Allred of Texas remind MSNBC Hallie Jackson that he’s technically still an elected representative because the new Congress hasn’t been sworn in. Allred said he didn’t even know if lawmakers would be paid for it. period of political purgatory. All sorts of issues are stuck in Congress, sending a message of chaos and incompetence to foreign adversaries like Russia, China and Iran.

More than six years after Trump’s successful presidential bid and nearly two years after he was ousted from office, the tentacles of Trump’s government sabotage are real and effective. Sure, he publicly endorsed McCarthy as the speaker, but an overwhelming majority of Never Kevin’s critics in the House GOP caucus are lawmakers whose campaigns have been backed by Trump.

They include Eli Crane from Arizona, Lauren Boebert from Colorado, Matt Gaetz from Florida, Scott Perry from Pennsylvania, Byron Donalds from Florida, Andrew Clyde from Georgia and more than a dozen others. They are mere appendages of the anti-government monster that Trump has animated within the GOP.

It’s still unclear exactly what this group wants, or if they want anything other than McCarthy’s demise. But the concessions they obtained from him have severely weakened the presidency for the coming term, making it almost certain that no major legislation will be passed in the next two years (barring a political miracle). And it apparently destroys the potential for legislation that may be needed to respond to any number of national crises that may arise during this period. I don’t regret my excitement at seeing the GOP in disarray, but another part of me watched the events of this week through the same lens I used to observe the chaos of January 6, 2021.

Except that, for me, a key difference is that this extremist takeover attempt has successfully paralyzed Congress for several days now, a victory the January 6 rioters could only dream of.

After January 6, I remember reading accounts from various leaders in Russia, China and Iran, all gloating over the political chaos in the Americas and the scene of operations being paralyzed. I have to imagine they’re pretty happy now too.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/the-reidout/reidout-blog/mccarthy-speaker-foreign-adversaries-rcna64426 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos