Channel 4’s impending privatization has been reversed by Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan The threat of privatization has been officially put down by Michelle Donelan who says the company will remain public for the foreseeable future.” TV channel four



The independent British public broadcaster Channel 4 will abandon privatization, as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed on Thursday, according to a report by Deadline. The fight to prevent the sale of the network has ensued after a planned $1.2 billion sale was originally proposed under Boris Johnson’s administration 18 months ago. Former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries spearheaded privatization, making it one of her top priorities against the advice of government consultants and campaigns from Britain’s film and TV industries. However, Michelle Donelan inherited the deal as the new Culture Secretary and decided it was best not to proceed with the sale after further consideration. VIDEO OF THE DAY “Channel 4 is a British success story and a pillar of our burgeoning creative industries,” Donelan said. “After reviewing the business case and discussing with the relevant sectors, I have decided that Channel 4 should not be sold.” The news first broke on Wednesday after The News Agent reporter Lewis Goodall leaked the contents of a letter from Donelan to Sunak via Twitter. According to the Culture Secretary, she believed the move towards privatization would hamper Channel 4’s ability to continue to support growth within the independent television sphere. The company has been government-owned since its inception in 1982. It has since become a mainstay within the community, becoming the first public broadcaster in the UK to commission original programming on a large scale from production companies and independent producers. In the notice, Donelan released a series of reforms to help Channel 4’s long-term sustainability and help them continue to support growth in a very prosperous and creative economy. “The package will safeguard the future of our world-leading independent production sector,” Donelan said. “We will work closely with them to add new protections such as increasing the amount of content Channel 4 must order from independent producers.” Related: Why Derry Girls Is One Of The Best Comedies Of The Last Years

Channel 4 will be able to produce content for the first time since its inception netflix Channel 4 is a powerhouse within the independent sector, driving growth within the UK production industry and taking risks on underrepresented but innovative content. Some of their most famous programs include Big Brother (UK), Intermediateand their most successful comedy to date, Derry Girls. Now that the company is public for the foreseeable future and a proposed new reform package will soon be in place to support its sustainability and growth, the broadcaster can continue to commission outside programming. Donelan’s aim to support Channel 4’s longevity as an independent public broadcaster goes beyond ensuring their ability to commission outside work. It also includes additional ‘ambitious measures’ which will allow them to produce shows and other content in-house for the first time in consultation with the UK’s independent production sector. This stipulation is a win for both parties as it will broaden Channel 4’s creative scope and create more jobs in the UK film industry. Channel 4 CEO Alex Mahon believes the move will allow them “to be even more powerful in the digital world”. “Channel 4 is innovative, editorially brilliant and loved by audiences others don’t reach, especially the young and underrepresented. In the analog world, we’ve done that in spectacular fashion. Now, at In the digital age, we’re doing it again. Working with the UK’s leading television and film producers, we continue to bring to life ideas that delight audiences and change perspectives on a global scale.

