Trump says it’s actually great for Republicans that Kevin McCarthy failed to make speaker 6 times in a row





Former President Donald Trump (right) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump has commented on Kevin McCarthy’s struggling House Speaker candidacy.

He said the two days of inconclusive voting had made the process “BIGGER AND MORE IMPORTANT”.

Trump’s endorsement of McCarthy has not swayed the 20 Republicans who continue to oppose him.

Former President Donald Trump hailed the two days of voting in which the party failed to elect a House speaker as a Republican victory, assuming day three will bring a result.

“I actually think a big Republican VICTORY today, after going through many roll calls that failed to produce a Speaker of the House, made the position and the process to become President BIGGER AND MORE IMPORTANT than if it had been done in the more traditional way,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

Trump likened the situation to his own political journey, saying he won the presidency in 2016, falsely insinuating he won in 2020, then saying he would win again in 2024. “It will be BIGGER than the traditional way!”

The House adjourned Wednesday after a second day of voting in which Rep. Kevin McCarthy failed to secure the 218 votes required to be elected Speaker of the House.

It is the first time since 1923 that an election for Speaker of the House has not been resolved on the first day.

His candidacy is being opposed by 20 hard-right Republicans in the party, who say they don’t trust McCarthy and are seeking further concessions in return for his support.

Many of those resisting are staunch Trump supporters but find themselves in the rare position of being on the opposite side of an issue with him, with the former president having endorsed McCarthy’s candidacy.

McCarthy is just one of a string of high-profile Trump supporters who have struggled to win elections in recent months, with a number of candidates backed by Trump in the midterm elections also failing. .

The situation, some analysts say, highlights Trump’s waning powers, even over generally loyal GOP lawmakers.

A third day of voting to elect a president is set to take place on Thursday, with House lawmakers unable to be sworn in until the issue is resolved.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/trump-says-actually-great-republicans-121002201.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos