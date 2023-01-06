President Joko Widodo inaugurates SPAM Durolis Rokan Hilir





ROHIL, riaueditor.com – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated Dumai Rohil Bengkalis (Durolis) Drinking Water Supply System (SPAM) in Tanah Putih Tanjung Melawan District, Rokanhilir (Rohil) Regency on Thursday (5/1/2023). Also present at the inauguration were Regent Rohil Afrizal Sintong and Deputy Regent Rohil Sulaiman Azhar, Regent Bengkalis Kasmarni and Mayor of Dumai H. Paisal. Accompanying the President on his working visit this time are Secretary of State Pratikno, PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono and BUMN Minister Erick Thohir. The inauguration was marked by the steering of the tap lever of the main distribution network and the signing of an inscription by the President. After the inauguration, the President and his entourage also inspected the water sources of the Rokan River and saw the condition of the Durolis SPAM machine. In his speech, Jokowi admitted that drinking water services are still an obstacle in almost all districts/city-provinces. Therefore, Jokowi is grateful to have been able to inaugurate this afternoon the Durolis SPAM which can provide good quality drinking water to 32,000 households in three regencies. This project spent IDR 396.6 billion, a lot of money issued by the PUPR ministry and 5 hectares of land provided by the Rohil Regency government. Current spam usage is only 400 liters per second, it is hoped that the President, as he still has room or more room to distribute to households, will continue to track this so that it is resolved soon. “Let’s hope Durolis SPAM will become a supplier of good quality drinking water for the people of Rohil, Dumai and Bengkalis, which will improve and prosper our people,” he said. Meanwhile, Regent Rohil was very proud of the arrival of the number one in Indonesia and managed to inaugurate the Durolis SPAM. Upon the President’s arrival, Regent Rohil also had the opportunity to speak with the President and brief him on various issues related to the current state of Rohil. The Regent informed the President that Rohil Regency which is an oil and gas and CPO producing country still has many infrastructure development constraints be it coastal road to Kubu and Rokan abarasi river. “The president also let the minister of PUPR know earlier that in the near future it will come down to Rohil, hopefully it can come true soon,” he hoped. Regarding Durolis, the regent continued, there are currently only three sub-districts that are flowing water, namely Tanah Putih Tanjung Melawan, Rimba Melintang and Bangko Pusako. It is hoped that the Regent via the Rohil APBD will be budgeted in the future so that the water channel can reach other sub-districts. (Jon)

