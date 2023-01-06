Politics
Ukraine rejects Putin’s Orthodox Christmas ceasefire proposal | Russo-Ukrainian War
Ukraine has rejected an offer by Russian President Vladimir Putin for a 36-hour ceasefire over Orthodox Christmas, saying there will be no truce until Russia withdraws its forces from occupied lands .
The Kremlin said Putin on Friday ordered a 36-hour ceasefire starting at noon (1000 GMT) after a call for a Christmas truce from Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, head of the Russian Orthodox Church.
Taking into account the appeal of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill, I order the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation to introduce a ceasefire regime on the entire line of contact of the parties in Ukraine from January 6 2023 at 12 p.m. to 12 p.m. on January 7, 2023, Putin said in a statement Thursday.
Considering that a large number of citizens professing Orthodoxy live in the areas of hostilities, we call on the Ukrainian side to declare a ceasefire and to allow them to attend services on Christmas Eve, as well than Christmas Day, Putin said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia wanted to use the truce as a cover to stop our advances in Donbass and bring in more equipment.
A senior Ukrainian official quickly rejected the proposal and said a ceasefire could only take place if Russia leaves occupied territory in Ukraine.
Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter that Russia should leave the occupied territories only after having a temporary truce. Keep the hypocrisy to yourself.
He said that unlike Russia, Ukraine does not attack foreign territory or kill civilians, only destroying members of the occupation army on its territory.
US President Joe Biden responded to Putin’s ceasefire order by saying it was simply an effort to find respite from his war effort.
He was ready to bomb hospitals, nurseries and churches on Dec. 25 and New Year’s Day, Biden said, adding: I think he’s trying to find oxygen.
A cynical trap
Earlier on Thursday, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, called on both sides to Ukraine’s war to observe a Christmas truce so that the Orthodox can attend services on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. the Nativity of Christ.
The Russian Orthodox Church is the largest of the Eastern Orthodox communion.
He has about 100 million followers in Russia and more outside.
However, Ukraine rejected the request of the patriarch, who had previously justified the war as part of Russia’s metaphysical struggle to prevent liberal ideological encroachment from the West.
Podolyak responded by saying that the Russian Orthodox Church is a war propagandist that has instigated the massacre of Ukrainians and the militarization of Russia.
The Russian Orthodox Church’s statement on the Christmas truce is a cynical trap and piece of propaganda, he said.
Since November, Ukrainian security services have cracked down on Mosow-linked churches and looted properties accused of engaging in anti-Ukrainian activities and supporting the Russian invasion.
In December, Ukraine imposed punitive measures on seven senior clerics who were allegedly among the Orthodox leaders known to have been sympathetic to Moscow.
Negotiations rejected
Earlier Thursday, Russia and Ukraine made it clear that there would be no negotiations between them any time soon, rejecting an offer to mediate from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who spoke separately with Putin and Ukrainian Zelenskyy.
The Kremlin said Putin told Erdogan that Moscow was ready for talks, but only on the condition that Ukraine take into account new territorial realities, a reference to recognition of Moscow’s annexation of Ukrainian territory.
Ukrainian Podolyak called this request completely unacceptable.
The Russian Federation (Putin) under the word talks offers Ukraine and the world to recognize its right to seize foreign territories and to correct the lack of legal consequences for massacres on foreign territory, ” said he wrote on Twitter.
More than 10 months after Putin ordered an invasion of neighboring Ukraine and seized swaths of its territory, Russia and Ukraine entered the new year with strengthened diplomatic positions.
After major battlefield victories in the second half of 2022, Kyiv seems increasingly confident that it can drive the Russian invaders out of more of its territory.
Putin, for his part, has shown no willingness to discuss giving up his territorial conquests despite mounting losses among his troops, after ordering the first call-up of reservists since World War II.
During the conversation between the Russian and Turkish presidents, Erdogan urged Putin to implement a unilateral ceasefire, according to a statement from the Turkish president’s office.
The Turkish president also discussed a possible ceasefire with Ukraine and said they were ready to negotiate a lasting peace.
Erdogan has acted as a mediator in the past, including helping broker a United Nations-backed deal that unblocked Ukrainian ports to ship grain. He spoke by phone to both Putin and Zelenskyy on the same day on several occasions, most recently last month.
