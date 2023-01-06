Rokan Block Review, Chairman Joko Widodo: Production Increase





President Joko Widodo visited Rokan (WK) work area, Riau which is one of the national energy backbones. During his visit, the president directly inspected the Pertamina Hulu Rokan stockyard and saw the performance of the Rokan block workers in Dumai. President Joko Widodo arrives at the storage tank site of the Pertamina complex in Dumai City, Thursday, January 5, 2023. The President was greeted directly by Pertamina Hulu Senior Manager Nicke Widyawati, Pertamina Hulu Energi (PHE) Senior Manager Wiko Migantoro and Pertamina Hulu Senior Manager Rokan Jaffee Arizon Suardin in the control room building. During this visit, President Joko Widodo was also accompanied by Minister Secretary of State Pratikno, Minister BUMN Erick Thohir and Minister PUPR Basuki Hadimuljono. During this review, the President received an explanation from Nicke Widyawati regarding the condition of the storage tanks and the reliability of PHR’s performance. He said that for the city of Dumai, there are 16 storage tanks with a storage capacity of 5.1 million barrels. Meanwhile, the total number of PHR-owned storage tanks at Rokan WK is 26 units with a total storage capacity of 5.8 million barrels. Read also President Joko Widodo appreciated the performance of PHR after the transfer of management on August 9, 2021. The President said that the decision to transfer management was taken because of his confidence in the quality of qualified human resources (HR). “From the beginning why did we take over this Rokan and not extend it, we want to ensure that our human resources are capable,” the president said in a statement reached Ngopibareng.id on Friday, January 6, 2022. The chairman added that since his transfer to management, production from the Rokan Block has steadily increased. “And that’s what I asked the CEO of Pertamina, is production increasing or decreasing? thousand barrels per day. But what we want is an increase that multiplies,” he said. Read also The president also inspected the existing crude oil pipeline network there. For Dumai, the pipeline network is 337 km long. In addition, the Crude Oil Terminal Operation Center Hydrocarbon Transportation (HCT) operating unit in Dumai has 4 dispatch pumping units, 8 electric booster pump units, a control room (control room ) and a laboratory and a pumping station. Pertamina President and Director Nicke added, Pertamina’s mission is to increase production levels at PHR to help the government achieve national energy security, independence and sovereignty. “With the enthusiasm of officers and working partners, as well as massive and aggressive efforts, we are committed to increasing the amount of oil and gas production for energy security. This is our mission together, which will certainly be achieved with the enthusiasm and hard work of all of us,” he said. Read also In 2022, PHR successfully drilled 413 wells and will be challenged to meet the even more massive drilling goal in 2023 of 600 wells. In its efforts to produce oil for national needs, PHR has been able to increase production to a level of 160,000 barrels per day, while if it does not drill new wells, production could fall to 105,000 barrels. In early 2023, PHR succeeded in finding a new oil well field capable of producing thousands of barrels per day. This will greatly support the government’s goal of reaching 1 million barrels by 2030. In the second year of WK Rokan’s management transfer, this reliable PHR operation has provided a multiplier effect, including opening up many new jobs, whereas before the management transfer there were only 22,000. , there are now 37,500 people and increasing the pulse of the economy and increasing investment in Riau.

