Trump’s Facebook ban could be overturned in coming weeks





After Facebook banned then-President Donald Trump in January 2021 following the attack on Capitol Hill, the company said it would reconsider its status on the platform in two years. On Saturday, that timer will run out, and Facebook grapples with a different landscape as it debates whether to allow Trump back on its platform.

For one thing, social media is different than it was two years ago.

Trump now has his own social media company, Truth Social, and his account has been restored to Twitter (where he has yet to tweet). In Silicon Valley, the debate over when and why to ban accounts has shifted, especially on Twitter since Elon Musk took over, decrying the company’s previous efforts to mediate content. And while there is no legal right for Trump or anyone else to be on social media, Republicans in Florida and Texas are trying to create laws that would prevent social media companies from removing certain posts.

All of this leaves Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg with a question: Is it safe for the company to allow Trump back on the platform in this different social media environment?

Meta, the umbrella company of Facebook and Instagram, isn’t raising its hand until its self-imposed two-year deadline, although it can give itself a few more weeks to think about the matter.

We will announce a decision in the coming weeks in accordance with the process we have set out, Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in an email.

NBC News asked a handful of social media moderation experts what they thought of the upcoming ruling. The responses gave an idea of ​​the changes in social media and moderation since Twitter and Facebook banned Trump.

Daniel Karell, a Yale University sociologist who studies how social media shapes political violence, said it’s not so easy to tell what impact Trump’s words on Facebook would have now. In some ways, Facebook matters less, he said.

Individuals allegedly motivated to threaten public safety due to Trump’s presence on Meta are surely exposed to similar ideas and rhetoric over the past year through other platforms, media sources and networks, said Karell in an email. Last year, Facebook reported the first drop in users in its history, fueling investor fears of a possible death spiral.

Karell also noted a change in law enforcement’s approach to civil unrest; the FBI arrested approximately 900 people in connection with the January 6, 2021 attack.

But he added that having Trump on widely used platforms normalizes his ideas and rhetoric, and most likely doesn’t help reduce public safety risks.

Trump lost access to his accounts on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and other services in the days after Jan. 6, 2021, after his supporters attacked the Capitol. In a tweet posted during the attack, Trump said Mike Pence lacked the guts to do what should have been done. The rioters chanted Hang Mike Pence and came less than a minute after reaching the then vice president.

The next day, Zuckerberg wrote on Facebook that Trump’s suspension from that service would continue indefinitely, and at least long enough to ensure the peaceful transition of power to President Joe Biden. The platform had been used to incite a violent insurgency against a democratically elected government, Zuckerberg announced on January 7, 2021.

In 2021, the oversight board that hears appeals of Metas’ content moderation decisions said the company’s sanctions shouldn’t be indefinite, and Meta began a two-year clock, retroactive to Zuckerberg’s post.

Courtney Radsch, an academic who recently studied free speech and technology at UCLA’s Institute of Technology, Law and Politics, said it’s clear to her that Trump’s threat doesn’t had not backed down. She cited the plethora of elected officials who feel they cannot be elected or re-elected without supporting her baseless claims and dangerous rhetoric.

She also noted Trump’s post on his own social media site, Truth Social, in December calling for the termination of the Constitution.

Just as those who died during the insurgency and the irreparable harm the former president caused to American democracy and global standards cannot be restored, neither should his access to Facebook, Radsch said in an e -mail. At least seven people died in the attack, according to The New York Times.

If Trump’s Truth Social posts had appeared on Metas services, they would have gone against Metas Community Guidelines hundreds of times and about twice a day in the run-up to the 2022 midterm elections. , according to a report released last month by Accountable Tech, an advocacy organization.

Katie Harbath, a former Facebook and Republican National Committee employee who is now a technology and policy consultant, said she thinks the company should allow Trump to return, but have a clear process if he violates the company terms of service or community guidelines.

She said tech companies should fight to protect free speech, especially of political candidates, and that the example they set will be watched by foreign governments looking for justification to end freedom of speech.

I am deeply concerned internationally about the tendency for countries to pass laws under the guise of regulating tech companies which these governments then exploit to rein in free speech, she wrote in a paper for a conference. on the platform in October.

It’s unclear to what extent Trump might use his Facebook and Instagram accounts if given the chance. He hasn’t tweeted since Musk restored his Twitter account. Trump’s political organization still has an active Facebook page, Team Trump, where someone posts almost daily.

Despite Trump’s silence on social media platforms other than Truth Social, he is still campaigning for the White House in 2024 and actively appealing to conspiracy theorists and election deniers.

Nick Clegg, president of global affairs at Metas, said in a June 2021 blog post that Meta would turn to experts to assess whether the risk to public safety had diminished before unlocking Trump’s access.

We will assess external factors, including instances of violence, restrictions on peaceful assembly and other markers of civil unrest, he wrote. If we determine that there is still a serious risk to public safety, we will extend the restriction for a specified period and continue to reassess until that risk has diminished.

The company has an internal group of employees working on the issue, the Financial Times reported.

Musk, on Twitter, also turned to strangers for help with his decision, but users, not experts. Musk allowed users to vote on the idea and his poll received more than 15 million votes.

People have spoken, Musk said then.

Meta does not intend to survey its users regarding Trump, Stone, the company’s spokesperson, said.

