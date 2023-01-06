Asian sick man

From an American point of view, it is just as dangerous to underestimate Chinese power as to overestimate it. While hysteria breeds fear, ignoring China’s recent progress and future ambitions could lead the United States to squander its own long-term benefits.

CAMBRIDGE The failure of China’s zero COVID policy is leading to a reassessment of Chinese power. Until recently, many expected China’s GDP to overtake that of the United States by 2030 or soon after. But now some analysts say that even if China achieves this goal, the United States go forward again. So, have we already witnessed the Chinese peak?

It is just as dangerous to overestimate Chinese power as to underestimate it. Underestimation breeds complacency, while overestimation breeds fear; but either can lead to miscalculations. A good strategy requires careful evaluation of the net.

Contrary to popular belief, China is not the biggest economy in the world. Measured in terms of purchasing power parity, it became bigger than the US economy in 2014. But PPP is a device used by economists to compare estimates of well-being; even if China will one day overtake the United States in total economic size, GDP is not the only measure of geopolitical power. China lags far behind the US on military and soft power indices, and its relative economic power is even weaker when also considering US allies such as Europe, Japan and Australia.

Of course, China has been expansion its military capabilities in recent years. But as long as the United States maintains its alliance and bases in Japan, China cannot exclude it from the Western Pacific, and the US-Japan alliance is stronger today than it was at the end of the Cold War. Yes, analysts sometimes draw more pessimistic conclusions from war games designed to simulate a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. But with China’s energy supply exposed to US naval dominance in the Persian Gulf and Indian Ocean, it would be a mistake for Chinese leaders to assume that a naval conflict near Taiwan (or in the South China Sea southern) would remain confined to this region.

China has also invested heavily in its soft power (the ability to achieve favored outcomes through attraction rather than coercion or payment). But while cultural exchanges and aid projects could indeed enhance China’s attractiveness, two major hurdles remain. First, by engaging in territorial disputes along with neighbors such as Japan, India and Vietnam, China has made itself less attractive to potential partners around the world. Second, the Chinese Communist Party’s inner iron fist has private China of the benefits of the vibrant civil society found in the West.

That said, the scale of China’s economic reach will remain significant. The United States was once the world’s largest trading power and bilateral lender. But now almost 100 countries count China as their largest trading partner, while only 57 have such a relationship with the United States. China lent $1 trillion for infrastructure projects through its Belt and Road initiative over the past decade, while the United States has reduce aid.

Moreover, China’s economic success undoubtedly bolsters its soft power, especially vis-à-vis other developing and emerging markets. And its ability to grant or deny access to its internal market gives it leverage, which its authoritarian policy and mercantilist practices allow it to exercise freely.

Where does this leave us in assessing the overall balance of power? Importantly, the United States still has at least five long-term advantages. One is geography. The United States is surrounded by two oceans and two friendly neighbors; China, on the other hand, shares a border with 14 other countries and is engaged in territorial disputes across the region.

The United States also has an energy advantage. Over the past decade, the shale revolution turned it into a net exporter of energy, as China became increasingly addicted on energy imports.

Third, the United States derives unparalleled financial power from its large transnational financial institutions and the international role of the dollar. Only a small fraction of total foreign exchange reserves are denominated in renminbi, while 59% are held in dollars. Although China aspires to expand the renminbi’s global role, a credible reserve currency depends on its free conversion, along with deep capital markets, an honest issuing government and the rule of law. China has none of that, making the renminbi unlikely to replace the dollar in the near term.

Fourth, the United States has a relative demographic advantage. It is the only major developed country currently expected to maintain its (third) place in the world population ranking. Seven of the world’s 15 largest economies will have a decrease in labor over the next decade, but the American workforce is expected to to augment by 5%. China, meanwhile, will suffer a 9% drop decline in its working-age population that sharp in 2014 and India will overtake it in terms of population this year.

Finally, America was at foreground in the development of key technologies (bio, nano and information) which are at the heart of the economic growth of this century. China, of course, is investing heavily in Research and development, so that its technological progress no longer depends solely on imitation. She has managed to become competitive in fields like artificial intelligence, where she hopes to be the world leader by 2030. U.S. efforts to deprive China’s most advanced semiconductors can slow this progress, but it won’t stop it.

All in all, the United States holds a strong hand. But if he succumbs to hysteria about China’s rise or complacency about its peak, he could be playing his cards wrong. Throwing down high-value cards, including strong alliances and influence in international institutions, would be a big mistake.

An important issue to watch will be immigration. About a decade ago, I asked former Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew if China would soon overtake the United States in total power. He said it would notbecause America can tap into the talents of the world and recombine them in ways that simply aren’t possible under China’s Han ethnic nationalism.

For now, Americans have good reason to be optimistic about their place in the world. But if the United States were to abandon its external alliances and its internal openness, the balance could change.