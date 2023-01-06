Trump not quite done with his new offensive against Ruby Freeman





Two years ago, Donald Trump launched one of the most outrageous offensives of his political career, targeting a clerk at a county election office in Georgia and her mother. The Republican had ruled that Shaye Moss and her mother, Ruby Freeman, who had taken a temporary job helping count ballots in the 2020 election, were directly and personally responsible for allegations of voter fraud that had no basis in fact.

In fact, Trump’s own Justice Department reviewed the allegations and explicitly told him they were baseless.

The former president didn’t care. On the contrary, the Republican sued the two black women, by name, on several occasions, leading some Trump supporters to threaten the women’s lives and show up at their homes. Freeman, a retiree who started a small boutique selling fashion accessories, was forced to flee her home, close her business and move to an undisclosed location on the advice of the FBI for her own safety.

As we discussed yesterday, Trump, for reasons that aren’t yet entirely clear, renewed his attacks on Freeman around midnight Monday night, posting a trio of posts on his social media platform, insisting that that there are PROBLEMS FOR RUBY!!!

The underlying claims are, of course, still at odds with reality, but the former president nonetheless kept the offensive going this morning with a fresh pair of online attacks:

At first she thought they were caught, got VERY nervous and wanted to turn the tide on everyone. Then SOS, GBI, FBI, calmed her down, helped CLEAN her social media, took her away (for two months!). SHE THEN CHANGED HER STORY!

By all appearances, these claims are pretty crazy. Worse, they could very well lead to another round of harassment, threats and potential violence from radicalized Trump supporters who fail to realize that Republicans’ claims are ridiculous.

But there’s another angle to this worth pondering: Will Trump’s latest round of attacks lead to litigation?

As regular readers may recall, Freeman and his daughter once filed a lawsuit against a far-right conspiracy website, alleging that it knowingly published false stories that had dangerous consequences. They also sued Rudy Giuliani and a far-right outlet called One America News Network, or OANN.

What’s stopping them from suing the former president as well?

As my colleague Lisa Rubin explained via Twitter overnight, when Trump first took on Freeman, he was still sitting president, which complicated his litigation options.

Now, however, hes a private citizen.

Trump seems awfully eager to fight Freeman. Don’t be too surprised if the Georgian and her lawyers decide to fight back.

Update: Van Dubose, who represents Freeman and Moss, issued this statement: “No one, not even a former president, has the right to intentionally spread harmful and defamatory lies about his fellow citizens. The lies about Mrs. Freeman and Ms. Moss have been proven wrong time and time again, yet they have disrupted the lives of my clients and continue to threaten their safety.”

