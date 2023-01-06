Turkmenistan leader visits Beijing as dependence on China grows

Hoping to improve his country’s economic prospects and deepen its energy ties with China, Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhammedov arrived in Beijing on Jan. 5 for a two-day state visit.

Few details were made available on the trip, but the visit marks Berdymukhammedov’s first official visit to China since he succeeded his father, Gurbanguly, as president in March 2022 in a managed election.

Chinese state media said Berdymukhammedov would meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and delegations from both sides would discuss issues ranging from Afghanistan to investment under the Belt and Road Initiative infrastructure project. from Beijing.

But energy ties, particularly gas pipelines to China, are expected to dominate the visit of Turkmen leaders.

Turkmenistan has the fourth largest gas reserves in the world and China plays a central role in the foreign policy of Central Asian countries and in fueling its economy.

This growing reliance on China is reflected in Turkmenistan’s trade with Beijing. The vast majority of the $10 billion in annual bilateral trade is made up of Turkmen exports, mainly natural gas.

This momentum is expected to intensify further, with annual revenue increasing by around 53% in 2022 and Ashgabat seeking to renew Chinese support for an additional pipeline carrying Turkmen gas through Central Asia to China.

Analysts warn, however, that Berdymukhammedov has few cards to play in the talks with Beijing, especially as Turkmenistan continues to face a lingering economic crisis in the form of runaway inflation, growing poverty and increased food insecurity.

Many details regarding the energy relationship between the two countries remain opaque, but the Turkmen side could seek to consolidate the terms of its agreement with Beijing in the hope of stabilizing its position. uncertain financesanalysts say.

We don’t know all gas terms, lengths or prices [contracts] with China, Luca Anceschi, professor of Eurasian studies at the University of Glasgow, told RFE/RL. The hope for Turkmenistan is to gain some continuity with China and to ensure that the flow of gas remains stable.

A limited balancing act

Berdymukhammedov last met Xi in September on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan. The first overseas trip by Chinese leaders since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the visit marked Beijing’s symbolic focus on Central Asia.

For the Turkmen leader, consolidating and expanding relations with Beijing is a key priority, analysts say.

As energy ties with Russia – which was a cornerstone of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy after the collapse of the Soviet Union – came under strain and eventually soured in the mid-2000s, Ashgabat is looking to Beijing in hopes of offsetting its reliance on Russian pipelines to access markets.





This culminated in the opening of the China-Central Asia gas pipeline network in 2009, which strengthened ties between the two countries and saw China become the sole buyer of natural gas from Turkmenistan for some time.

Anceschi says it was a turning point that paved the way for Ashgabat’s current predicament.

Natural gas exports account for the bulk of Turkmenistan’s revenue. The country has grappled with market fluctuations and has repaid China the debt incurred for the construction of the pipeline, which has reduced its gas revenues.

The problem is that Turkmenistan doesn’t have many international partners, Anceschi said. But the calculations are different for the scheme. The national interest is defined by a narrow elite that oversees this authoritarian and kleptocratic system – and relying on a great partner like China still allows them to pursue this agenda.

Yet Turkmenistan has tried to better insulate itself from its dependence on the Chinese market.





While China remains the country’s largest energy customer, Russia has resumed buying Turkmen gas in recent years. Since Berdymukhammedov took over from his father, Ashgabat has also stepped up his demarches to the Kremlin, with the Turkmen leader making his first trip abroad to Moscow in June to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It is clear that Serdar [Berdymukhammedov] has prioritized raising awareness of Russia since coming to power, Raffaello Pantucci, a senior fellow at the Royal United Services Institute in London and the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore, told RFE/RL. It shows what they are trying to do in terms of opening up new routes and diversifying their partners.

pipe dreams

Still, analysts say, there are limits to whether Russia, which is also a natural gas supplier to China, can help Ashgabat balance its dependence on Beijing – a dynamic that is likely to play out during the visit of Ashgabat. Berdymukhammedov.

In 2021, China invested in new wells in the Turkmen gas field of Galkynysh. Ashgabat also hopes Beijing will speed up the expansion of a pipeline network that could bring more gas from the country to the Chinese market.

The current network to China is made up of three parallel pipelines – known as Lines A, B and C – which run from Turkmenistan to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. About 80% of the gas that passes through the pipelines comes from Turkmenistan. Berdymukhammedov is now looking to turn the new section of the network – line D – into reality.

The fourth line will follow a different route through Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan to China, but it faces a host of logistical, technological and political obstacles that have delayed it for nearly a decade.

Still, Ashgabat is eager to move forward as the new pipeline would increase exports through the Central Asia-China gas network by 30 billion cubic meters (bcm) to a potential capacity of 85 bcm per year. This would provide additional revenue to the cash-strapped Turkmen government.

Beijing offered public support for the venture, and the China National Petroleum Corporation would finance its construction.

But China is in no rush for the pipeline to be put into operation. Gas exports from Turkmenistan to China through the existing pipeline network still need to be maximized. Beijing also has a diverse set of natural gas suppliers around the world, with Russia also sending gas by pipeline and Australia being a major exporter of liquefied natural gas.





Analysts say this imbalance gives Turkmenistan little leverage as it pushes for more favorable gas prices and faster timelines for building future pipelines.

Anceschi adds that, despite these obstacles, China still remains an attractive partner for Ashgabat.

This level of dependency here may be astonishing to an outside observer, but it fits well with the idea that Turkmenistan’s foreign policy is about keeping elites in power, he said. They must have a certain amount of energy revenue without too much international exposure, which leaves China as the main option.