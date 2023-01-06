Our human resources are competent, production is increasing

KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visited Rokan (WK) work area, Riau, which is one of the national energy backbones.

During his visit, Jokowi directly inspected the storage tank (stockyard) owned by Pertamina Hulu Rokan (PHR) while observing the performance of Rokan block workers in Dumai.

For information, Jokowi arrived at the storage tank location at Pertamina Complex in Dumai City on Thursday (5/1/2023). Jokowi was greeted directly by Nicke Widyawati, General Manager of Pertamina Hulu, Wiko Migantoro, Senior Manager of Pertamina Hulu Energi (PHE), and Rokan Jaffee Arizon Suardin, General Manager of Pertamina Hulu, in the control room building.

On this occasion, Jokowi was accompanied by Minister Secretary of State Pratikno, Minister of Public Enterprises (BUMN) Erick Thohir and Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono.

On this occasion, Jokowi received an explanation from Nicke regarding the condition of the storage tank and the reliability of PHR’s performance.

In his explanation, Nicke said there are 16 storage tanks with a storage capacity of 5.1 million barrels in the city of Dumai. Meanwhile, the total number of PHR-owned storage tanks at Rokan WK is 26 units with a total storage capacity of 5.8 million barrels.

President Jokowi also appreciated the performance of PHR after the transfer of management on August 9, 2021. He said that the decision to transfer management was taken because of his confidence in the qualified quality of Indonesian human resources (HR). .

“From the beginning, we have taken over WK Rokan and not extended because we want to ensure that our human resources are capable,” President Jokowi said in a press release received by Kompas.com, Friday (6/1/ 2023).

Since his transfer to management, Jokowi continued, production from the Rokan Block has steadily increased. This, he said, he had confirmed to the CEO of Pertamina.

“In the past, when Chevron was successful in lowering, it has now started to increase from 156,000 to 158,000 barrels per day to 166,000 barrels per day. However, what we want is a multiple increase,” said President Jokowi.

On this occasion, he also inspected the existing crude oil transportation pipeline network in Dumai with a length of 337 kilometers (km). In addition, the hydrocarbon transportation business unit of the Crude Oil Terminal (HCT) Operation Center in Dumai has 4 units. shipping pump8 units electric booster pumpcontrol room (control room), laboratories and pumping stations.

At the same time, Nicke said Pertamina was on a mission to increase production levels at PHR. This is to help the government achieve national energy security, independence and sovereignty.

“With the enthusiasm of officers (Pertamina) and working partners, as well as massive and aggressive efforts, we are committed to increasing the amount of oil and gas production for energy security. It is our mission together that will certainly be achieved with the enthusiasm and hard work of all of us,” said Nicke.

According to him, in 2022, PHR will be able to drill 413 wells. In 2023, PHR will be challenged to achieve an even more massive drilling goal of 600 wells.

In its efforts to produce oil for national needs, PHR was able to increase production to a level of 160,000 barrels per day. Meanwhile, if new wells are not drilled, production could drop to 105,000 barrels.

In fact, in early 2023, PHR succeeded in finding a new oil well field capable of producing thousands of barrels per day. This will support the government’s expected achievement of 1 million barrels in 2030.

In WK Rokan’s second year of management, Nicke said, reliable PHR operations had a double effect (multiplier effect), namely by opening many new jobs from before the transfer of management which were only 22,000 to 37,500 workers, and by increasing the pulse of the economy and increasing investment in Riau.

This corresponds to the addition of 26 platform in the operation of new wells before the transfer of management was only 9 platformand 49 to 52 platform workover and well service (WOWS) before the transfer of the management of WK Rokan was only 25 years old platform.

“The achievement in 2022 will be our encouragement to increase production. For example, through operations platform, the number of PHR partners increased by 20 to 25%. The most important thing is to always put (worker) safety and health first,” Nicke said.