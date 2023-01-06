Indonesia Investments Releases December 2022 Report

In this December 2022 edition, particular attention is paid to the export ban on bauxite ore which is expected to be imposed in June 2023. This ban was announced by Indonesian President Joko Widodo shortly before Christmas. What are the consequences (and risks) of this ban?

Another topic concerns the legislative and presidential elections scheduled for February 14, 2024. Although it is more than a year away, the campaign period will begin in November 2023, and political parties and politicians must therefore formulate their strategies and their presidential candidates soon (making 2023 a political year).

Meanwhile, the new omnibus finance law includes an article on the development of the digital rupee (central bank digital currency, or CBDC). It is interesting to delve into this topic because all over the world central banks seem eager to develop the CBDC.

Another interesting topic is the huge slide of digital economy related stocks on the Indonesia Stock Exchange in 2022 (like GoTo Gojek Tokopedia and various branchless digital bank stocks).

In addition, the controversial articles of the new Indonesian Penal Code are under discussion. Do these articles reflect existing norms in Indonesian society or are they meant to make Indonesia a more conservative society?

Various other topics are also presented in the report, such as an in-depth review of Indonesia’s macroeconomic data which allows us to assess the state of the Indonesian economy.

Take a peek inside the report here!

The December 2022 report (an electronic report) can be ordered by emailing [email protected] or message +62.882.9875.1125 (including WhatsApp).

Price of this report:

150,000 rupees

US$10,-

EUR €10,-



