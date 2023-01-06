Qin Gang appointed foreign minister over support for Xi’s vision for China (report)









Washington [US]Jan 5 (NNA): US Ambassador Qin Gang’s promotion as one of China’s top ‘wolf warrior’ diplomats shows that China’s aggressive approach to international affairs will not die out until the Chinese President Xi Jinping will remain in power, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported.

China recently appointed Qin Gang, who served as Chinese ambassador to the United States, as the country’s new foreign minister.

Qin was promoted because he is a strong supporter of Xi’s vision of leading China to a position of global power and influence, said Wang Weizheng, dean of the University of Arts and Sciences’ faculty. Adelphi in the United States, RFA reported.

Qin’s tenure in Washington has seen a sharp deterioration in bilateral relations on trade, Taiwan and human rights, Weizheng said.

“Obviously Xi promoted Qin Gang because he trusts him and expects a lot from him. As Ambassador to the United States, Qin is someone who understands Western affairs…which would be a fairly new situation for the Chinese diplomatic system,” he added. Weizheng said. “If the era of Western hegemony has [supposedly] past, China must develop its own plan. Xi Jinping has ambitious expectations for China’s future position in the world order, which is tied to his notion of the “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” the foundation of his foreign policy,” Weizheng said as quoted by FRG.

Weizheng said Jinping’s vision is to conduct diplomacy like a great power. According to him, Xi and Qin could soften their outlook a bit, but the underlying strategy will remain the same.

Qin is the first ambassador to Washington to be directly promoted to foreign minister in 20 years and the first to be appointed outside an annual session of the National People’s Congress, according to RFA.

Qin, in an opinion piece for US magazine The National Interest, said Beijing was seeking to improve ties with New Delhi.

A few days before replacing Wang Yi, Qin, in an article titled “How China Sees the World”, referred to the border issues between India and China and said, “both sides are ready to ease the situation. and to jointly safeguard peace along their borders”.

Recently, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a phone call with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, discussed Washington-Beijing relations and keeping lines of communication open.

Taking to Twitter, Blinken said: “I spoke by phone this morning with the new Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China, Qin Gang, as he leaves Washington for his new role. We discussed US-PRC relations and keeping lines of communication open. (ANI)

