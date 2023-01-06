What happened in Beijing? | The Manila Times

WRITING from Manila, I must assume President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. (BBM) had an unquestionably successful state visit to China, following the standard playbook for state visits.

He was warmly welcomed on Tuesday, had his first talks with Chinese officials on Wednesday, was celebrated at a state dinner the same day, had further talks the next day, signed bilateral agreements and issued a joint communiqué to mark the end of the visit.

Although the visit appears to have been rushed, state visits normally take at least six months to prepare, while this one was only agreed in November as China battled the resurgence of Covid- 19. BBM at least had a few things going for it. . He and Chinese President Xi Jinping had met earlier at the APEC summit in Bangkok last November, and much earlier, in 1975, President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., BBM’s father, had paid a visit. unprecedented in Beijing to establish diplomatic relations between China and the Philippines.

Both were solid starting points: the last one in particular is something Chinese leaders have not forgotten. But despite the presence of the Malacaang press traveling with the president and the roughly 200 businessmen, there was virtually no coverage of what happened during the visit. Having accompanied President Marcos Sr. on his historic visit to China in 1975, I was eager to see how the Chinese hosts would receive the son after the almost royal treatment they had given his father.

At the state dinner, I assumed that the BBM would be served the finest Chinese cuisine, the most exquisite Maotai, and related what Deng Xiaoping had told his sober father in 1975, that “between two enemies, a drop of Maotai is too much, but between two friends, no amount is enough.” During this visit, Marcos Sr., who had not touched alcohol at all in Malacaang, was obliged to toast Maotai, even though he said, “Your generosity far exceeds our ability.”

However, no news reports were cited about it, and no photos of President Xi or Premier Li Keqiang toasting BBM either. The first and only happy photo I saw on the front page of the Manila Times on Thursday, the last day of the visit, was of Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee. He was described as the first senior Chinese official to meet with Marcos Jr. and his entourage for talks on Wednesday.

This leads me to ask: Did China’s censorship rules stifle media coverage of the state visit? Or was there nothing to report at all for Malacaang’s traveling press?

On the other hand, two major stories shook the nation at this time. First, on New Year’s Day, two days before BBM’s departure, a massive power outage shut down the entire communications system and radar at Manila’s air traffic management center, causing the cancellation of 400 international and domestic flights and blocking 60,000 passengers until 8 p.m. yet to determine what exactly happened, but some heads will just have to roll after that.

Second, Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr. of the Department of the Interior and Local Government stole the show when he ordered 300 police officers to submit courtesy resignations for their alleged involvement in trafficking. of illegal drugs. Given that Abalos has no operational control over the police, this is certainly a bold move taken while the president is out of the country.

The two cases above serve to remind the president that his most serious problems are not abroad but at home.

In the absence of adequate information, how can we say that the visit to China was a success or a failure? We can not. We need the president to tell us exactly what happened in Beijing and what we need to do now to take it to the next level.

Prior to the Chinese visit, there was strong pressure for joint exploration of oil, gas and minerals from the Western Philippine Sea as a way to calm the waters of the South China Sea. It is an idea with enormous political and economic consequences, and one that is attracting a lot of interest from the business world. Unless China has already rejected it, many of us think we need to keep pushing.

In 1968, President Marcos Sr. approved the Swedish-Philippine consortium’s drilling activities in the Reed Bank, which he later incorporated as part of the Kalayaan Island Group. In 2001, under the chairmanship of Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, Shell Philippines Exploration BV began exploring the Malampaya gas field, 65 kilometers northwest of Palawan. It brought together Dutch Shell Exploration, Chevron and the Philippine National Oil Company, to supply 40% of Luzon’s total energy needs through five large power stations. But Malampaya’s natural gas reserve is expected to run out by 2024.

Also under Arroyo, Petron (Philippines) signed on March 14, 2005 a Joint Maritime Seismic Agreement (JMSU) with China National Offshore Oil Corp. and Petro Vietnam to undertake a 142,886 square kilometer seismic survey west of Palawan. In 2010, however, Congress passed the Basic Archipelago Act, which “delineates the sovereign interests of the Philippines and prevents the government from granting JMSU-type agreements without due process and transparency.”

In November 2018, President Duterte signed a memorandum of understanding on oil and gas development cooperation. However, the MoU was never fully activated, and in June 2022 Duterte decided to leave it in the hands of the next administration.

Perhaps BBM could assign former Speaker Arroyo, now a senior House deputy and a member of the president’s entourage, to act as a special action officer for this project. During the nine years of Arroyo’s presidency, she made 10 visits to China, three state visits, two official visits, two working visits and three special visits to speak at a major conference. In seven years, she has signed 65 agreements with China, and Xi considers her a true friend. She could help move the project forward.

But even before all that, BBM could invite China to partner with the Philippines to ensure that our disputed waters remain free of unnecessary incidents. Using China’s joint patrol with Vietnam in the Gulf of Tonkin as a model, BBM could come up with something similar for China and the Philippines in the Western Philippine Sea. Since we have neither a sizable navy nor a comparable coast guard to partner with China, BBM might consider organizing a Philippine maritime militia similar to China’s for the same purpose.

On behalf of our fishermen, BBM could also ask China, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam, all claimant states in the South China Sea, to establish a joint fishing zone beyond the limit of the 200 nautical mile EEZ of all these States. He may continue these initiatives even after his visit to China.

