Right-wing Tory MPs have rejected Rishi Sunak’s five-point plan to boost the UK’s prospects as a mere firefighter and bereft of any vision as divisions within the party continue to deepen.

The Prime Minister delivered his first major national speech this week, in which he made key commitments to grow the economy, tackle illegal immigration and improve the NHS.

It comes amid growing pressure from sections of his own backbench MPs who remain loyal to Boris Johnson and Liz Truss to go further, proposing more radical policies to bring voters back to the Tories.

Senior Trusites, such as former leveling secretary Simon Clarke, said a battle for the soul of the Tory party is already underway, with many MPs now seeing 2023 as their last chance to shape the party before heading for a general election. in 2024.

Mr Sunak has staked his political future on delivering on his five promises, telling the public this week that if he fails to keep his promises, he would have to be eliminated in the next election.

But even that personal pact with the electorate failed to win over its critics, with Johnson MPs predicting trouble ahead for the Prime Minister if he fails to topple the ballot boxes before local elections in May.

A senior backbencher described the PM’s speech as nothing but firefighting.

The deputy said I : He did not state a vision. Boris has always been good at a vision of what things can and will be. It was, yeah, things are crap and it’s no one’s fault, blame recent events but sort it out. That was it.

Another Tory warned there would be carnage for Mr Sunak if Tory MPs sitting with narrow majorities believed he had not done enough to turn the tide of the parties by local elections in May, especially among the elected of 2019.

The comments come after Nadine Dorries, the former culture secretary who has become one of Mr Johnson’s most vocal defenders, launched a scathing attack on Mr Sunak’s premiership so far , insisting he had no mandate for his policy decisions. She also warned that the party would not have the confidence of the electorate in the upcoming elections.

More than Policy

Cracks have again begun to reappear among familiar fault lines within the party, as right-wing Tories grow fearful that Mr Sunak is being held captive by the moderate wing.

Mr Clarke has warned the Prime Minister to reject the siren voices of one nation Tories who advocate a more cautious approach and instead adopt more radical policies that will fuel growth, insisting that it is no use to nothing to steer with the brakes.

Discontent with party leaders sparked a new grassroots group, founded by former Conservative party treasurer and key Johnson ally Lord Cruddas, as well as former MEP David Campbell Bannerman.

As revealed by I the Conservative Democratic Organization claims to be a new grassroots movement pushing for greater influence in party decisions for members, but many MPs fear this is a way to bring Mr Johnson back to the helm.

Lord Cruddas started the new year launching near-daily attacks on Mr Sunak while simultaneously calling for Conservative party members to be given more power over how the party is run.

It follows anger over the coronation of Mr Sunak as party leader in the fall, after losing the membership vote to Ms Truss over the summer.

Earlier this week Lord Cruddas warned there had been a mistake at the top of the Conservative Party.

He added: It is a belief that there is something wrong with the members and they cannot be trusted. MPs have never removed an elected prime minister. Members do not brief the media against the party.

Additionally, and most importantly, members are often extremely successful people, who have succeeded professionally, successfully in business and created jobs or who have raised a family on a limited budget. It’s time to stop ignoring their patient wisdom, he tweeted.

The increased maneuverings of Johnson’s cronies have led even the most well-balanced Tory sages, such as former Cabinet minister David Gauke, to refuse to rule out a 2023 return for Mr Johnson.

Writing in the New Statesman on Thursday, Mr Gauke said the position of MPs opposed to a Johnson return could well be considerably weaker if the parties’ election prospects look bleak and, crucially, the mood of party activists transforms following a series of local bruises. Election results.

It would take a brave Tory MP to challenge the mood of party members, he wrote.

But a Truss supporter, who described Mr Sunak’s speech as entirely correct, said it was crucial the party restore its reputation as a competent government.