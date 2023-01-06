BJP delivered on HIRA’s Narendra Modi promise for Tripura: Amit Shah





Launching the BJP’s “Jan Biswas Yatra” ahead of the assembly elections in Tripura, Interior Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that the BJP-led government had delivered on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise of HIRA (highway , Internet, railway, airways) by implementing a large number of projects over the past five years. “Before the 2018 elections, Modiji had promised HIRA for Tripura. During the last five years in office, under Modiji’s leadership, Chief Minister Manik Saha and former CM Biplab Kumar Deb have kept their promise. With Manik Saha like CM, Tripura now has both HIRA and Manik,” Shah said at a rally in Dharmanagar in northern Tripura. “During the communist’s tenure, Tripura was grappling with the problem of insurgency, corruption, lack of governance and discrimination against the tribals. After we ousted the communists from power in 2018, we ended the militancy by signing a pact with NLFT, solved the problem of Bru refugees by signing an agreement and settling 50,000 Bru natives in Tripura.We have established good governance and undertaken massive projects worth more than 10,000 crores rupees to improve infrastructure in Tripura,” Shah said. The yatra was launched as part of the BJP’s outreach program ahead of the National Assembly elections scheduled for February. The yatra was launched as part of the BJP’s outreach program ahead of the assembly elections scheduled for next month. “We have provided free LPG connections to 2.60 lakh women, started work to provide clean water to 4.25 lakh families, 3.80 lakh houses have been built in urban and rural areas and the works have started for the construction of 262 km of national highways with expenditure of Rs 2,800 crore. We have also set up 17 Ekalavya model schools for tribal children and provided electricity to 1.20 lakh households” , said the Minister of the Interior. Shah criticized the opposition CPI(M) and Congress saying that both parties had lost people’s faith due to their failure to deliver on their promises. “The communist government has remained limited to the 5th salary commission for government employees in Tripura. But our government has set up the 7th salary commission. The communist and the Congress cannot do anything good in Tripura. I am convinced that the people of Tripura will elect BJP again this time with a two-thirds majority,” Shah said. At another such rally in Sabroom in southern Tripura, Shah attempted to play the Hindutva card by speaking about the repeal of Article 370 of Jammu and Kashmir, with a strike surgery on Pakistani soil following the Pulwama attack and the Centre’s plans to inaugurate the new Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. on January 1, 2024. The BJP is preparing to contest the elections with its regional ally, the Indigenous Peoples of Tripura Front (IPFT). The opposition CPI(M) and Congress, meanwhile, called for the “united opposition” to oust the BJP. The Trinamool Congress and Tipra Motha, another regional force led by royal scion Pradyot Deb Barman, are however likely to stand alone in the elections.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/national/national-politics/bjp-has-kept-narendra-modis-promise-of-hira-for-tripura-amit-shah-1178096.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos