Politics
PM Modi urges panchayats to prepare action plan on water supply management
New Delhi, January 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the panchayats to prepare an action plan on water supply management.
Addressing the 1st Annual All India State Water Ministers Conference virtually, Modi said, “The Gram panchayats should prepare an action plan for the next five years where a roadmap ranging from from water supply to cleanliness and waste management should be considered.
“Each Gram Panchayat can also submit a monthly or quarterly report online, showing the number of houses that receive tap water in the village.”
He further stated that a periodic water analysis system should also be developed to ensure water quality.
“Water Vision @ 2047 is an important dimension of the journey for the next 25 years. When the public is associated with a campaign, they also learn the seriousness of the work,” Modi added.
As part of the ‘Per Drop More Crop’ campaign, more than 70 lakh hectares of land in the country has been put under micro-irrigation so far, the Prime Minister informed the assembly.
“Our rivers, our water bodies are the most important part of the whole aquatic ecosystem,” Modi said, adding that the Jal Jeevan mission is a major setting for a state’s development to provide water. water to each household.
By making the Namami Ganges Mission a model, other states can also launch similar river conservation campaigns. It is the responsibility of each State to make water an object of cooperation and coordination, he concluded. (IANS)
