Pekanbaru has elephant tunnels, keep wild animals from crossing the toll road









Jakarta – Elephant tunnels have been built in Pekanbaru-Dumai to prevent these large animals from crossing the toll road. There are at least six similar level crossings on the toll road section. The construction of the toll road also aims to prevent the incident from happening again when a wild Sumatran elephant crossed the 73 km +250 m of the toll road, in February 2022. In one of President Joko Widodo’s official Instagram uploads, he can be seen inspecting the elephant crossing at KM 12 of the Pekanbaru-Dumai Toll Road, Riau. According to him, infrastructure development must pay attention to environmental sustainability, including wildlife. This is materialized by the construction of an elephant tunnel in Riau. “Infrastructure development in the country must pay attention to environmental sustainability and ensure the survival of wild animals,” President Jokowi wrote, as quoted on Friday (6/1/2023). Tunnel connected to the residence of the elephants The six elephant passage tunnels allow elephants access to their habitat so they can connect directly to where they live. The construction of the tunnel was carried out because the Pekanbaru-Dumai toll road divides the elephant habitat into two towns and two districts. There are 76 protected Sumatran elephants in the region. According to the Toll Roads Regulatory Agency (BPJT) website, there is one crossing over the Tekuana River, while five other crossings are near the Balai Raja Wildlife Sanctuary. The elephant tunnel was built based on its natural habitat in the wild. It measures 5.1 meters by 40 meters wide. To the right and left of the road around the tunnel, a safety fence is made to keep the animals safe and their ecosystem always maintained. Planting food along elephant tracks Through an official statement from the Ministry of Environment and Forests, it was stated that as a preventive measure so that the elephants do not cross the toll road, a banana type elephant food enrichment has been planted outside. of the security fence along the elephant trail. Meanwhile, Plt. The director of the Riau KSDA center, Fifin Arfiana Jogasara, said that on both sides of the sections of toll road which are elephant crossings, plants are planted which the elephants do not like. As a safety measure in the tollbooth area, rubber markings will be made to warn road users to reduce their speed on the elephant track. Additionally, Fifin explained that to help track elephant movements, PT. Hutama Karya will support holding a GPS collar. Afterwards, socialization and training will be carried out with the operational team of the Pekanbaru – Dumai toll road. Watch the video “Sumatra’s first baby elephant born at Lampung Conservation Institute“

