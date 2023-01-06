Sadiq Khan jokes he could have Boris Johnson in a boxing match





The Mayor of London has joked he could have Boris Johnson in a fight after he was asked to take on the former prime minister during a visit to a boxing gym. Sadiq Khan was asked to challenge his predecessor for mayor when he met young people at the Box Up Crime community project in Ilford, east London on Thursday. I could have it, Mr. Khan said, to a room full of laughter. He (Mr Johnson) had a future, he added. Boris Johnson tries his hand at boxing in 2019 (Stefan Rousseau/PA) The mayor was visiting the Box Up Crime scheme with Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley, who was asked to sort out security for the proposed fight. The commissioner and Mr Khan were frequenting the gymnasium to learn how it helps young people in the area by providing training, support and advice. The project was set up by Stephen Addison BEM in 2013 to provide an alternative for young people vulnerable to crime. It was launched with the help of Redbridge council leader Jas Athwal and Mr Addison described the gymnasium as a home for many of its users due to its tight-knit community. Mr Khan called the project inspirational and revealed how boxing helped transform his and his brother’s life when they were younger. When I was young, growing up in a housing estate in south London, our local boxing club transformed the aspirations of my brother and me, he said. The coaches guided us to constructive things to do, and boxing, like many other sports, can change people’s lives and lifestyles.

