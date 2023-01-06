China’s blockade of Taiwan could cost global economy more than $2 trillion, report says

Tensions between the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and Taiwan have reached their highest level in decades over the past year, and a new report warns that more than $2 trillion in global economic activity could be disrupted if China tries to block Taiwan.

The PRC views Taiwan as a dissident and rogue province, though it has never ruled the democratic, self-governing island nation since the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) seized control of the mainland in 1949 after a 22-year civil war. . Chinese leader Xi Jinping and other senior CCP officials have repeatedly refused to rule out the use of force to bring about Taiwan’s “reunification” with the PRC.

The Rhodium Group, a think tank that analyzes economic data and specializes in China-related research, recently released a report on potential disruptions to the global economy. caused by a conflict between China and Taiwan, which their team called a conservative and partial estimate of the potential economic impact. Rhodium researchers noted, “Unsurprisingly, we find that the scale of economic activity threatened with disruption by conflict in the Taiwan Strait is immense: well over two trillion dollars in a blockade scenario, before even take into account international responses or second-order effects. “

“Catastrophic” impact

Rhodium’s report found that the main economic disruption would result from cutting off Taiwan from global trade, given the major role Taiwan plays in semiconductor supply chains. According to some estimates, Taiwan produces 92% of the most advanced computer chips in the world, in addition to a third to a half of the least sophisticated chips that play a vital role in the manufacturing processes of objects such as cars, smartphones and PCs.

“A rough and conservative estimate of the reliance on Taiwanese chips suggests that companies in these industries could be forced to forgo up to $1.6 trillion in revenue per year in the event of a blockade,” Rhodium found. The researchers noted that trillions more economic activity could be disrupted due to second-order effects hitting Taiwanese chip-dependent industries: “Ultimately, the full social and economic impacts of a Chip shortages of this magnitude are incalculable, but they would likely be catastrophic.”

Rhodium also predicted that banks’ willingness to extend credit to companies engaged in global trade, particularly companies doing business with China, would likely be reduced amid a blockade. The analysis revealed that this dynamic could potentially lead to the disruption of more than $270 billion in trade between China and the rest of the world.

A blockade of Taiwan by China would likely trigger a sell-off by investors holding Chinese stocks traded in US capital markets, similar to what happened before Russia invaded Ukraine. Rhodium noted that with $775 billion of Chinese securities held in US markets in September 2022, hundreds of billions of dollars would be at risk and the sale could prompt the CCP to implement capital controls to trap investments. foreigners in China such as those deployed by Russia. in 2022.

In addition, Rhodium estimated that up to $127 billion in direct investment into and out of Taiwan, in addition to $100 billion in annual outbound investment and lending from China, could be halted in the event. of blockade.

Rhodium’s report concluded: “When taken together, our estimates suggest that the global disruption of a conflict in Taiwan would jeopardize more than two trillion dollars of economic activity, even before taking into account the impact of international sanctions or military response. This note offers a look at some of the likely disruption channels in a blockade scenario, and this figure should be seen as a floor; the total scope of the activity at risk would surely be greater.”

According to a Financial Times report, Rhodium Group previously produced a non-public analysis of the impact of a blockade of Taiwan for the State Department to share with its US allies and partners to prepare for such a scenario. .

China-Taiwan tensions

Following a visit by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, to Taiwan last August — the first visit by such a high-ranking U.S. politician since President Newt Gingrich’s visit , R-Ga., in 1997 – the PRC responded to what it called a provocation by staging its largest-ever military exercises around Taiwan and escalating tensions to their highest level since the Third World Crisis. Taiwan Strait from 1995-96.

These live-fire exercises involved missiles launched from several areas around the main island of Taiwan that straddle key sea lanes and led to the diversion of commercial maritime traffic for security reasons – a small taste of what would happen if China embarked on a full-fledged blockade of Taiwan.

The Taiwan Strait is a critical route for ships traveling between China, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea. About half of the world’s container ship fleet and 90% of the world’s largest ships by tonnage passed through the waterway in 2021, according to the Wall Street Journal.

It’s worth noting that a blockade is technically an act of war under international law, though it’s unclear if countries around the world would treat it as such if China tried to blockade Taiwan. Rhodium’s analysis ignores the potential military escalation of a China-Taiwan conflict beyond a blockade.