Politics
Putin orders 36-hour weekend ceasefire in Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered Moscow’s armed forces to hold a 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine this weekend for the Russian Orthodox Christmas holiday, the Kremlin said.
The order follows a proposal by the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, earlier in the day, which was rejected by an official in Ukraine’s presidential office as propaganda.
Since a large number of citizens professing Orthodoxy live in the combat zones, we call on the Ukrainian side to declare a ceasefire and to give them the opportunity to attend services on Christmas Eve, as well that on the day of the Nativity of Christ, according to Putin’s order, addressed to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and published on the Kremlins website.
Kirill suggested a truce from Friday noon to Saturday midnight local time. The Russian Orthodox Church, which uses the old Julian calendar, celebrates Christmas on January 7 later than the Gregorian calendar, although some Christians in Ukraine also mark the holiday on this date.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak dismissed Kirill’s call as a cynical trap and piece of propaganda. President Volodymyr Zelensky had proposed a withdrawal of Russian troops earlier, before December 25, but Russia rejected it.
Kirill has previously justified the war as part of Russia’s metaphysical struggle to prevent liberal ideological encroachment from the West.
Putin spoke by phone with the Turkish president on Thursday and the Kremlin said Putin reaffirmed Russia’s openness to serious dialogue with Ukrainian authorities.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged Putin to implement a unilateral ceasefire, according to a statement from the Turkish president’s office.
Erdogan also told Zelenskyy later by phone that Turkey was ready to negotiate a lasting peace. Erdogan has frequently made such an offer. He once helped broker a deal allowing Ukraine to export millions of tons of grain, and he facilitated a prisoner swap.
Russia’s declared will came with the usual preconditions: that Kyiv authorities fulfill well-known and repeated demands and recognize new territorial realities, the Kremlin said, referring to Moscow’s insistence that Ukraine recognize Crimea as part of Russia and recognize other illegal territorial gains.
Previous attempts at peace talks have fallen short of this hurdle, with Ukraine demanding that Russia at least withdraw from the occupied areas.
Elsewhere, the NATO chief said he detected no change in Moscow’s stance on Ukraine, insisting the Kremlin wants a Europe where they can control a neighboring country.
There is no indication that President Putin has changed his plans, his goals for Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in Oslo.
Ukraine’s Western allies renewed their vow to continue supporting Kyiv for as long as it takes to defeat Russia.
In the latest military aid pledge, the French Defense Ministry said it plans to discuss with its Ukrainian counterpart soon the delivery of armored fighting vehicles. The French presidency said that this will be the first time that this type of Western-made wheeled tank destroyer will be sent to the Ukrainian army.
In addition, US President Joe Biden has said that Bradley Fighting Vehicles, a medium armored fighting vehicle that can serve as a personnel carrier, may be sent to Ukraine.
The fighting in Ukraine has become increasingly a war of attrition in recent weeks as winter sets in.
Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, said Thursday that at least five civilians had been killed and eight injured across the country by Russian shelling in the past 24 hours.
The ongoing intense battle for the eastern town of Bakhmut has left 60% of the city in ruins, Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Thursday. The Ukrainian defenders held off the Russians, but Kremlin forces hit the city with months of relentless shelling.
Taking the city in the Donbass region, a vast industrial area bordering Russia, would not only give Putin a major battlefield win after months of setbacks, but it would also sever Ukraine’s supply lines and would pave the way for forces from Moscow to move towards the Ukrainian Keys. Donetsk fortresses.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wccbcharlotte.com/2023/01/05/putin-orders-36-hour-weekend-cease-fire-in-ukraine/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Putin orders 36-hour weekend ceasefire in Ukraine
- China’s blockade of Taiwan could cost global economy more than $2 trillion, report says
- What happened to Google Search?
- UK exporters face EU border disruptions due to glitches and new red tape | business news
- Gymnastics opens Friday 2023 campaign in Pitt for Keystone Classic
- Today’s cabinet reshuffle?, says Jokowi
- Grizzlies’ Ja Morant outplays everyone, wastes 27 clock seconds in a peculiar way
- Sadiq Khan jokes he could have Boris Johnson in a boxing match
- Pegula stuns tearful Swiatek as USA take lead in United Cup semi-final
- Destroyer makes first US warship transit through Taiwan Strait in 2023
- Watch: WWD List: Fashions Longest-serving Creative Directors
- Canada beats Czech Republic for 20th junior world hockey title