Putin orders 36-hour weekend ceasefire in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered Moscow’s armed forces to hold a 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine this weekend for the Russian Orthodox Christmas holiday, the Kremlin said.

The order follows a proposal by the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, earlier in the day, which was rejected by an official in Ukraine’s presidential office as propaganda.

Since a large number of citizens professing Orthodoxy live in the combat zones, we call on the Ukrainian side to declare a ceasefire and to give them the opportunity to attend services on Christmas Eve, as well that on the day of the Nativity of Christ, according to Putin’s order, addressed to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and published on the Kremlins website.

Kirill suggested a truce from Friday noon to Saturday midnight local time. The Russian Orthodox Church, which uses the old Julian calendar, celebrates Christmas on January 7 later than the Gregorian calendar, although some Christians in Ukraine also mark the holiday on this date.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak dismissed Kirill’s call as a cynical trap and piece of propaganda. President Volodymyr Zelensky had proposed a withdrawal of Russian troops earlier, before December 25, but Russia rejected it.

Kirill has previously justified the war as part of Russia’s metaphysical struggle to prevent liberal ideological encroachment from the West.

Putin spoke by phone with the Turkish president on Thursday and the Kremlin said Putin reaffirmed Russia’s openness to serious dialogue with Ukrainian authorities.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged Putin to implement a unilateral ceasefire, according to a statement from the Turkish president’s office.

Erdogan also told Zelenskyy later by phone that Turkey was ready to negotiate a lasting peace. Erdogan has frequently made such an offer. He once helped broker a deal allowing Ukraine to export millions of tons of grain, and he facilitated a prisoner swap.

Russia’s declared will came with the usual preconditions: that Kyiv authorities fulfill well-known and repeated demands and recognize new territorial realities, the Kremlin said, referring to Moscow’s insistence that Ukraine recognize Crimea as part of Russia and recognize other illegal territorial gains.

Previous attempts at peace talks have fallen short of this hurdle, with Ukraine demanding that Russia at least withdraw from the occupied areas.

Elsewhere, the NATO chief said he detected no change in Moscow’s stance on Ukraine, insisting the Kremlin wants a Europe where they can control a neighboring country.

There is no indication that President Putin has changed his plans, his goals for Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in Oslo.

Ukraine’s Western allies renewed their vow to continue supporting Kyiv for as long as it takes to defeat Russia.

In the latest military aid pledge, the French Defense Ministry said it plans to discuss with its Ukrainian counterpart soon the delivery of armored fighting vehicles. The French presidency said that this will be the first time that this type of Western-made wheeled tank destroyer will be sent to the Ukrainian army.

In addition, US President Joe Biden has said that Bradley Fighting Vehicles, a medium armored fighting vehicle that can serve as a personnel carrier, may be sent to Ukraine.

The fighting in Ukraine has become increasingly a war of attrition in recent weeks as winter sets in.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, said Thursday that at least five civilians had been killed and eight injured across the country by Russian shelling in the past 24 hours.

The ongoing intense battle for the eastern town of Bakhmut has left 60% of the city in ruins, Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Thursday. The Ukrainian defenders held off the Russians, but Kremlin forces hit the city with months of relentless shelling.

Taking the city in the Donbass region, a vast industrial area bordering Russia, would not only give Putin a major battlefield win after months of setbacks, but it would also sever Ukraine’s supply lines and would pave the way for forces from Moscow to move towards the Ukrainian Keys. Donetsk fortresses.