Parvez Elahi distances himself from JIT investigation into Imran Khan attack





CM Punjab Pervaiz Elahi (L) and PTI leader Imran Khan. Government of Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi has totally distanced himself from an investigation into an assassination attempt on Imran Khan to avoid blame from his coalition partner if the conclusion of the investigation does not meet expectations senior PTI leaders.

Informed sources said that from the formation of an ECE and all those who assisted him, the Chief Minister did not intervene and let the PTI leaders appoint their officers of choice as his members. From the start, the chief minister disagreed with Imran Khan’s appointments of those he believed were behind an assassination attempt. A senior PMLQ source, when approached, seemed upset by PTI’s conspiracy theories.

The PMLQ source, on condition of not being named, said Imran Khan and the PTI do not need any enemies. They are enough to destroy themselves, the source said, lamenting that despite the popularity, the PTI is in self-harm mode.

PTI chairman Imran Khan continued his attack on the military establishment on Thursday and held some powerful people responsible for the attack on him. He added that these powerful few were also an obstacle to a fair investigation into the Wazirabad attack.

Imran Khan and the PTI are now focusing on the JIT report, which allegedly found that three guns were used in the attack. Federal agencies, however, see little credibility in JIT findings.

The PTI leadership insisted that three assailants were involved in the assassination attempt. They add that no shots were fired by Imran Khan’s guards. Citing the JIT report, they say 14 bullets were found on the ground, 12 from one location and two from another, while nine bullets were found in a building opposite the site of the attack, including seven. in one place and two in another.

Contrary to what the PTI says, the Intelligence Bureau, in its report submitted to the federal government a few weeks ago, found no conspiracy involved and called it a lone wolf attack. The report said the pistol shots were followed by SMG fire by unidentified people delegated for security purposes at the rally. Referring to the autopsy report of the PTI worker killed there, he said the head wound of the sole fatality in the attack was apparently caused by a rifle projectile and was not due to gunfire of 30 or 9 mm pistol.

Referring to the findings of the CTD forensic team, the report states that eight bullets hit the top of the container, six bullet holes were found, while two bullets grazed the side of the container. The report says an assailant opened fire on the container carrying Imran Khan and other PTI leaders. Thirteen people, including Imran Khan, were injured, while one individual died instantly. The attacker, Muhammad Naveed, was caught red-handed at the scene of the crime.

The IB report said the assailant was holding a 9mm automatic pistol. He aimed the shots at the container and emptied the weapon in one shot. According to reports, 12 empty 9mms and two SMGs were recovered from the crime scene. During his arrest, two magazines and 13 live ammunition were also recovered from him.

In its analysis of the autopsy report of the deceased (Moazzam), the report says: a) The entrance wound measures 3 cm X 1 cm while the exit wound measures 12 cm X 9 cm. b) There is no blackening or tattooing around the wounds. C) The wound was apparently caused by a rifle projectile and not by a shot from a 30 or 9 mm caliber pistol. D) If these wounds had been caused by Naveed’s gun, there would have been darkening or tattoo marks around Moazzam’s eyebrow. In addition, in this case the measurement of the entrance and the exit would have been less around 1 cm X 1.5 cm or 1 cm X 0.85 cm.

