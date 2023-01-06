How Gautam Adani pierced the political slogans of Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi

Like all bonds of unconditional affection, brotherly love can be blinding. Political rhetoric, on the other hand, aims to blind.

In Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s First Statement (PGV) on the Bharat Jodo Yatra trail, there are elements of both of these factors. She praised Rahul Gandhi for walking 3,000 km, braving the North Indian winter in a simple t-shirt and withstanding a constant attack on his personality and character from the ruling party and its biggest parivar . He is also a warrior, armed with the shield of truth. There are indeed many laudable things in the Bharat Jodo Yatra as a political exercise, and perhaps more importantly in its broader moral idiom despite the hyperbole. But the now-viral remark that is perhaps the most political part of the statement is PGV’s implication that only the MP for Wayanad stands up to big business: Ambani and Adani bought political leaders, they bought PSUs , they bought the media, but they couldn’t buy my brother. Nor can they.

PGV’s statement goes hand-in-hand with the simplistic slogan that has marked Congress and specifically Rahul’s attacks on the BJP. Since January 2015, when Prime Minister Modi wore a monogrammed suit during his meeting with then US President Barack Obama, Rahul Gandhi has launched the ki sarkar jibe boot suit in government at regular intervals. This slogan was accompanied by innuendo and direct attacks on Adani-Ambani, with the former now receiving more attention as the third richest man (or somewhere around when you’re so rich, what is a billion here or there?) in the world. . In a speech during the recent election campaign in Gujarat, Rahul insinuated that the central government was in the pocket of the plutocrat.

Yet just days before PGV delivered his impassioned speech on his brother’s unique incorruptibility, Gautam Adani made it clear that almost every government since 1989, certainly since economic liberalisation, has been a kind of suit-boot ki sarkar.

In an interview with a TV channel, the richest Indian had some tough questions to answer. But, when asked about the widespread perception that the phenomenal increase in fortune and the spread of his holdings are linked to Narendra Modi’s ascendancy, Adani was generous in giving credit. The first big break for his company was thanks to Rajiv Gandhi, who liberalized the Exim (export-import) policy, and for the first time several items were introduced in the general open list. Adani added that it helped me start my export house. But for Rajiv Gandhi, my entrepreneurial journey would never have taken off.

He also credited former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and then Finance Minister Manmohan Singh, both from Congress, for economic liberalization, which gave his company the second big boost. Unsurprisingly, the billionaire also credited Modi’s tenure as CM of Gujarat for his success. But he was also enthusiastic about Keshubhai Patel.

By sticking to sarkar Ambani-Adani and now saying that all other actors in public life and related professions sold out as a result of the interview, the Congress leadership made a mistake.

In giving credit to the leaders who preceded the current Prime Minister, Gautam Adani has, probably inadvertently, done two things. First, he pierced the idea that the Modi government is the first to be big business, directly undermining the suit boot slogan. Second, and more importantly, it put an end to an idea repeated endlessly since the 2014 general election results: That sattar saal mein kuchh nahi hua, and that India’s economic successes are somehow the result of Gujarat and Modi model, and its failures a legacy of Congress and coalition governments.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, so far, was arguably Rahul Gandhi’s most successful political intervention. Its central theme seems to be that of inclusivity in an era where majoritarianism, even bigotry, is the dominant force. The fact that he stuck to his message from Kanyakumari to Delhi, and probably beyond, shows a political and ideological consistency that has not been a feature of the Congress leader’s career so far. This message is diluted by attacks on big business. After all, Congress hasn’t even paid lip service to the idea of ​​socialism for decades. Perhaps that’s why his attacks on business houses — which first saw success under Congressional rule — ring a little hollow.

On the other hand, the Grand Old Party can rightly claim political interventions that have unleashed the animal spirits of entrepreneurs and consumers. In fact, Adani’s comments could have been used to puncture, or even rhetorically diminish, the BJP’s claims of running a pro-business government. Alternatively, rather than reductive slogans, Congress leaders could have taken advantage of the opportunity given to them by Adani to show the difference between monopoly capitalism and crony capitalism and create an environment conducive to business prosperity.

Adani’s comments are also a lesson for the BJP and the central government. The idea that India (New) started in 2014 is limited. While the sattar saal slogan had a political hiding place, even those seen as close to the government recognize that there are other people who have a stake in their success. Just as the BJP’s politics of religious majoritarianism is dangerous for a plural society, its refusal to engage with the idea that much good has been done in India by other political forces may prevent it from learning the best lessons. of our recent history.

Gautam Adani, the man now often accused of being a partner in India’s cozy private sector duopoly, managed in a seemingly innocuous comment to shatter the myopia of both the opposition whose slogan denigrates him, as well as the PM and of the ruling party, who want the country to be mukt of the party whose leaders have made possible the rise of the richest Indian.

[email protected]