Are Putin and Xi in decline? Populism and autocracy still have deep resources

In his wonderful 1941 memoir, The World of Yesterday, Stefan Zweig recounts the optimistic mood of Europe before 1914 and the First World War. Bourgeois civilization seemed to be on the rise. Technological marvels like the Zeppelin filled everyone with hope for a future without borders. We still only felt slightly uneasy when shots rang out from the Balkans, he wrote emotionally. But what he and his friends took for the red hue of dawn was actually the firelight of the approaching international conflagration.

We risk making the same mistake again. Enough about the weaknesses of democracies. Let’s talk about its strengths, says Fareed Zakaria, the author of a prophetic 2003 book The Future of Freedom: Illiberal Democracy at Home and Abroad. Time and history are not on the side of dictators, says Michael Abramowitz, president of Freedom House, an organization that can hardly be accused of being too optimistic in recent years.

It’s easy to see why there’s so much buoyancy. Twin Team Autocrat leaders Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping have made a succession of serious mistakes. Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is draining his treasury and his credibility. Similarly, Xi is waging war on Covid. Donald Trump is fading, with 61% of GOP or GOP voters saying they would rather someone else be the party’s champion in 2024, according to a new USA Today/Suffolk University poll. Jair Bolsanaro of Brazil not only lost an election but respected the result. As Emmanuel Macron gives pride of place to Joe Biden and Olaf Scholtz writes an essay in the new edition of Foreign Affairs promising that Germany will do more and spend more to defend the international order, the leaders of the alliance Westerners seem to have more lead in their pencils. they’ve had for years.

Yet many of these signals are open to different interpretation. Putin’s invasion of Ukraine demonstrated just how dependent Europe is on Russian energy. Moscow’s energy weapon could still bring down Western governments. Xi has abandoned his zero Covid policy in light of mass uprisings, suggesting he is capable of flexibility when his back is against the wall. The Trump presidency has made European leaders rightly suspicious of the Americas’ ability to remain the leader of the free world; however, it is also good news for serious architects of conservative populism. The era of rules-based international order has given way to a new era of great power politics.

Look at the deeper patterns and things are even worse for liberalism. The forward march of democracy that characterized the post-war period, and which accelerated with the collapse of communism, came to an abrupt halt. Larry Diamond of Stanford University calculates that the percentage of countries (with populations over a million) that are democracies peaked at 57% in 2006 and fell below the majority (46%) in 2019. Pew Research Center surveys consistently show that large portions of the public in democratic countries are dissatisfied and want substantial political reform: A median of 56% in 17 countries said their systems needed a major or complete rehabilitation.

The setback has been particularly worrisome in two places: the United States, the greatest champion of democracy for much of its history, and India, the world’s largest democracy.

Even if Trump fades and his ability to regenerate should never be underestimated, his downfall will not remove the problems that created Trumpism in the first place. A national poll conducted by CNN during the midterm elections in the United States found that 93% of Republican voters and 60% of all voters believe that Biden was not legitimately elected and that 75% believe that democracy is somewhat or very endangered. A Gallup poll conducted earlier this year found that a paltry proportion of respondents have moderate to high confidence in vital institutions: 25% in the Supreme Court, 16% in newspapers and 7% in Congress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has successfully ousted most of India’s liberal institutions in the name of Hindu majoritarianism, packed the judiciary and the electoral commission, intimidated the media and cast a veil over minorities. Legions of Hindu nationalist men marching through the streets in uniform and chanting chilling chants strike terror into his opponents. India’s identity is increasingly that of an assertive Hindu nationalist power, rather than that of a representative of liberal democratic values.

Liberals have always had an optimistic tendency to think that the arc of history bends in their direction that the march of progress will lead to the decline of autocratic populism, which depends on ancient traditions (Russian despotism, for example) or old prejudices (xenophobic tribalism) .

Yet many of the central features of modernity are behind the return of illiberalism. Globalization makes it easy for authoritarian regimes to export corruption to the free world. Such corruption does not just take the form of fellow dictators and dodgy businessmen taking money out of paper bags. Some of the most prestigious institutions in the West, especially in the UK, act as financial butlers: lawyers, guardians and estate agents are licks of the politically connected oligarchs.

Social media and cable TV channels fuel division and spread misinformation. Fox was the gas station where Trump stopped to fill his resentment tank, former CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter wrote in his book Hoax. Whatever Trump’s future, Fox News remains at the heart of American media. Even democracy itself can prove to be liberal democracy’s most effective enemy: authoritarian-minded leaders, especially President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey and Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Hungary, have honed the art of using majoritarianism (or the illusion of majoritarianism) to limit minority rights, limit political competition and generally remove constraints on the exercise of power.

Illiberal forces have plenty of material available to support their cause. Economies in the developed and democratic world seem to have lost the ability to grow sustainably, reducing the funding of the welfare state that their citizens take for granted. The flow of refugees from poorer countries is putting increasing pressure on the wealthier world while draining the well of popular compassion. The combination of the energy crisis and pent-up demand from Covid is sending a wave of inflation across the wealthy world that is producing wage demands, strikes and a general feeling that things are no longer working. The United Kingdom, which pulled the world out of malaise with the election of Margaret Thatcher in 1979, is once again pushing it back.

Populists set fire to this combustible material. They know how to capitalize on people’s grievances about economic conditions, shifting demographics, and rapid social change. They know how to summon the images of a lost age of harmony and benevolent progress. And they know how to use refugee hostels staying in hotels or gangs killing pensioners to polarize opinion. The tension between Westerners who need to import immigrants to make up for their low birth rate, and their fear of losing their distinctive identity, will fuel populists ever more. And the emerging doctrine of national conservatism with its appeal to protectionism, popular resentment of elites and lost identity could provide the post-Trump right with both a rallying cry and an agenda.

At the same time, liberalism lost its popular touch. An idea that was forged by intrepid 19th century radicals has become the doctrine of the comfortable (and often self-interested) elites of today. Liberalism has split into two branches, neither of which has much popular appeal. There is neo-liberalism, which appeals to technocrats but is increasingly disconcerted by technical problems, in particular that of reviving growth; and then there is left-liberalism, which panders to the vanity of the educated elite while calling the masses fanatics and fools. It has also abandoned ideas that topple the comfortable establishment, putting the common good ahead of the sectarian interests that once gave it such broad appeal. Without a serious attempt to revive radical liberalisms and the spirit of reform, the advantage will go to the populists.

Let us not lose hope: the liberal world order is always infinitely more attractive than conservative populism. But let’s not make the mistake of Zweig and his contemporaries and assume that the red glow on the horizon must be dawn.

The writer regained his optimism after 1918, becoming one of the most successful authors of the interwar period. He savored the return of cosmopolitanism, liberalism and artistic experimentation, particularly in Weimar Germany. Then it all comes crashing down again, shattered by his fellow Austrian, Adolf Hitler. Zweig fled his castle in Salzburg for a single room in London, tried unsuccessfully to warn the appeasingly anxious Britons of the Nazi threat, and then fled again to Latin America. In February 1942, as Hitler’s conflagration burned across Europe, he and his wife killed themselves in a suicide pact in Brazil.

Adrian Wooldridge is a global economics columnist for Bloomberg Opinion. A former writer at The Economist, he is the most recent author of The Aristocracy of Talent: How Meritocracy Made the Modern World.