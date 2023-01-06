Could Trump become president? Answers to your questions





Three days, 11 ballots and countless popcorn emojis later, and the vote to determine the next Speaker of the House is still no closer to a result.

Now, this centuries-old legislative procedure is suddenly unmissable on television. How long can this last? Who will challenge Kevin McCarthy next?

Here are our answers to some of the Internet’s most pressing questions.

Could Trump become president?

On Thursday, a vote was cast not for Kevin McCarthy, the Republican leader in the House of Representatives, or any other member of Congress, but for Donald Trump, the former US president.

Mr. Trump backed Mr. McCarthy for president. But that didn’t stop dissident Florida congressman Matt Gaetz from symbolically voting for the former president. This left many people wondering…can they even do this?

Technically, yes. The president can be anyone in the United States.

However, it is highly unlikely. It has never happened before that anyone other than a sitting member of the House has been elected Speaker. Either way, Mr. Trump fell short of the 218 votes he would need to win.

Watch: Republican Gaetz nominates Trump for president

When was the last time it took this long to choose a speaker?

Mr. McCarthy made history, but for all the wrong reasons. For the first time in a century, someone vying for Speaker of the House did not win on the first ballot.

It was in 1923 that Frédérick Gillet was elected to the post after several days and nine ballots. The longest stalemate before this was resolved in 1860 after 44 ballots.

But the all-time record was in the 1855-1856 election, which is generally considered the most contentious speaker showdown in American history.

On that occasion, it took 133 ballots in two months for Nathaniel Banks to become Speaker of the House in the 34th Congress.

Who is Byron Donalds?

Mr Donalds and his Democratic counterpart Hakeem Jeffries made history this week by becoming the first black members of Congress ever to be named president.

Mr. Donalds is a Trump supporter, a staunch opponent of abortion and a vocal advocate of gun ownership.

The father-of-three, who was raised by a single mother, has previously opened up about how his life turned around after a drug arrest as a youngster.

The 44-year-old congressman, who served two years in the House, voted against certifying Joe Biden’s 2021 presidential victory.

What happens if no one wins a majority?

No business can be undertaken within the House – not even the swearing in of new members of Congress – until a Speaker has been chosen.

Mr. McCarthy not having obtained a majority, the members must continue to vote until a winner emerges.

Mr McCarthy has vowed to fight even if he doesn’t win immediately.

And there’s no other obvious candidate who could viably challenge for the presidency – so far no Republican challenger has garnered more than 20 votes.

What’s wrong with McCarthy and Gaetz?

Matt Gaetz was one of the main forces behind efforts to block Mr McCarthy. Like many of the 20 Republican resisters, some of his objections are political.

The Florida congressman called for concessions on the functioning of the House of Representatives, he reportedly pushed for a chairmanship of the powerful House Armed Services Committee and called for a special, well-funded panel to investigate the FBI and other government agencies.

With Mr. Gaetz, however, objections to Mr. McCarthy seem personal. He strongly condemned the California congressman for ever moving into the president’s office, calling him a “squatter” and called him the “biggest alligator” in the Washington swamp.

Part of Mr. Gaetz’s animosity toward the House Republican leader may stem from his feeling that Mr. McCarthy failed to defend him enough when he was the target of an ethics investigation. the House and a Justice Department investigation into sex trafficking allegations — an investigation that was dropped last year.

Who is Clerk Cheryl Johnson?

Ms Johnson, the 117th US clerk who led those debates, has become an unlikely celebrity in the political drama crippling the House. In the House this week, some members accidentally called her Madam Chair instead of Madam Clerk.

Ms Johnson, a New Orleans native and law graduate, was first appointed clerk in 2018 by former Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The nomination follows two decades in the House, working as aides to Democrats and Republicans.

The little-known position is elected by lawmakers every two years when the House meets for a new Congress. The work is primarily administrative, with duties such as certifying the passage of all bills and resolutions by the chamber.

There are also historic moments: Ms Johnson was twice tasked with personally delivering articles of impeachment against Mr Trump.

What does the President do?

If used effectively, the office of Speaker of the House is one of the most powerful in Washington.

Depending on the partisan makeup of Congress, the president can make or break an American president’s agenda, stymie the opposition, and spearhead his party’s biggest legislative initiatives.

The Speaker is both traditionally and historically a member of the majority party in the House. But this is not a constitutional requirement.

The Speaker exercises almost total control over the House. They set the legislative agenda for the House, control committee assignments, schedule votes and business, and are responsible for keeping their party members united behind major initiatives.

How is the President elected?

The Speaker of the Chamber is elected by a simple majority of the voting members of the Chamber. In this case, that means the Speaker needs to get 218 votes, or half (plus one) of the 435 elected members of the House.

Although the House has adopted electronic voting since 1973, voting for the Speaker has traditionally been by roll call. Each representative is called by name and said out loud who they are voting for. The votes are then counted by the Clerk of the House.

Technically, you only need the support of half of the elected officials who vote by name for a candidate to be elected. This means that a president could be elected with less than half of the total number of members if some of them do not show up to vote or abstain (by calling “present”, rather than the name of a candidate ).

A few Republicans have voted ‘present’ so far, making it a bit easier for Mr McCarthy to secure a majority – but not enough to make a real difference.

