China, Philippines agree to handle disputes peacefully, resume joint talks on offshore oil exploration





China and the Philippines have agreed to set up a direct communication channel between their foreign ministries in the South China Sea to handle disputes peacefully, they said Thursday. Their deal, which contained 14 elements aimed at easing security tensions and boosting economic cooperation, comes as they work to mend a relationship damaged after the Philippines won a 2016 arbitration award that invalidated China’s vast claims in the South China Sea. The Philippines has previously raised concerns over reported Chinese construction activities and the “swarming” of its boats by dozens of Chinese vessels in the disputed waters of the South China Sea, an area rich in oilgas and fish resources. In a joint statement released after Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Wednesday, the two leaders reaffirmed that their countries would respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Philippines will pursue an independent foreign policy and was willing to cooperate for regional peace and the national interests of both countries, Marcos said in a speech upon his return to Manila. “We agreed that maritime issues between the two countries do not constitute the entirety of our relationship,” Marcos said, while adding that the maritime rivalry remained a “significant concern and priority” for the Philippines and the region. The two parties also agreed to resume talks on oil and gas exploration in the South China Sea and discuss cooperation in areas such as solar, wind, electric vehicles and nuclear energy. The Chinese and Philippine coast guards would also meet “as soon as possible” to discuss “pragmatic cooperation”. The two countries would consider briefing each other during rocket fire and cooperating in the recovery of rocket debris, they said in their joint statement. Last November, when debris from a Chinese rocket fell into the South China Sea, a Chinese coastguard vessel prevented a Philippine boat from trying to tow it away. The two countries reaffirmed the importance of peace and stability as well as freedom of navigation and overflight and will hold an annual security dialogue, they said. On economic cooperation, China has agreed to allow more Philippine imports, aiming for bilateral trade to return to or exceed pre-pandemic volume. The two sides also promised to increase tourist numbers and flights between their capitals to pre-pandemic levels. They also said the two sides would cooperate on the purchase of vaccines. China is one of the world’s leading exporters of COVID-19 vaccines. Marcos’ three-day visit to China comes as it emerges from a self-imposed border closure since the start of the pandemic in 2020, which has disrupted trade and hurt its economy. The two sides also renewed an agreement on the Belt and Road Initiative, Xi’s flagship strategy for overseas infrastructure investment. Chinese investors committed $22.8 billion in investment pledges following a business meeting with Marcos, the Philippines press secretary said. The pledges included $13.76 billion for renewable energy, mostly solar and wind, $7.3 billion for strategic surveillance, including electric vehicles and mineral processing, and $1.7 billion for electricity. ‘agro industry. “I assure you that our government is committed to supporting your business activities,” Marcos told Chinese business leaders before returning to Manila. (Reporting by Yew Lun Tian and Liz Lee in Beijing, and Neil Jerome Morales in Manila; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.oedigital.com/news/501970-china-philippines-agree-to-handle-disputes-peacefully-resume-joint-offshore-oil-exploration-talks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos