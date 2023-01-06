Prabowo met Jokowi at the palace on Friday afternoon, what was discussed?

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo met the Minister of Defense (Menhan) who is also the general president of the Gerindra party, Prabowo Subianto Of presidential palaceFriday (01/06/2023).

This was confirmed by the spokesman for the Minister of Defense, Dahnil Ahzar Simanjuntak.

To read also: When the eligibility of Ganjar and Prabowo is mastered thanks to the level of satisfaction of Jokowi’s performance…

Dahnil said the meeting between the president and the defense minister discussed governance issues.

“Meetings on government matters,” Dahnil said via text message when confirmed Kompas.com, Friday.

The meeting of the two personalities took place while the question of the reorganization or reshuffle The Indonesia Onward firm continues to go from strength to strength.

Previously, Defense Minister Prabowo also met President Jokowi specifically at the palace last year, June 14, 2022 to be precise.

Read also: Just a week signed by Jokowi, the Job Creation Perppu was immediately sued in MK

Prabowo’s arrival at that time was also at the heart of the matter reshuffle firm. at this moment reshuffle or a cabinet reshuffle would take place on June 15, 2022.

This news was proven by the appointment of Zulkifli Hasan as Minister of Trade and Hadi Tjahjanto as Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Land Use Planning/Head of the National Land Agency (BPN) at the Palace of Status on June 15, 2022.

Then, Prabowo and Jokowi met again on October 28, 2022. However, the meeting at that time discussed government matters.



Get updates Featured News and latest news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your mobile phone.

