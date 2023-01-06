Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with French Diplomatic Advisor Emmanuel Bonne







India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the Diplomatic Advisor to the President of France, Emmanuel Bonne, on Thursday, January 5, 2023. The meeting provided an opportunity for discussion on a range of issues ranging from defense and security to culture. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and shared an update on the meeting and dropped an image of him sitting with Diplomatic Advisor Boone. He also invited French President Emmanuel Macron to visit India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said their meeting brought to light various issues of concern related to diplomatic relations between India and France. He stressed that the two countries are determined to strengthen the strategic partnership and work to strengthen relations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “I had a fruitful meeting with Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic adviser to President Macron, covering a wide range of issues from defense and security to culture. Glad that our strategic partnership is deepening further. Invitation sent to my friend Emmanuel Macron to visit India. They also discussed ways to advance their partnership that will ensure peace, stability and security in the Indo-Pacific based on shared beliefs in the rules-based international order and strategic autonomy. The meeting also included discussions on the list of topics, such as the global security environment and expanding the scope of defense cooperation to include co-development of futuristic technologies in line with India’s Make in priorities. India and Atmanirbhar Bharat. We had a fruitful meeting with Mr. Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic adviser to President Macron covering a wide range of issues ranging from defense and security to culture. Glad that our strategic partnership is deepening further. Invitation forwarded to my friend @EmmanuelMacron visit India. pic.twitter.com/nJu5uKAueS Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 5, 2023 Their discussion also moved to the situations in Afghanistan, Africa, South-East Asia and cooperation with third countries. PM Modi and France Diplomat discussed their developments towards the Indo-Pacific, nuclear, space and cyber domains. They also showed their approval of the strengthening of bilateral cooperation in defense and security, including in the South West Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific region and the pursuit of new initiatives in the critical and emerging technologies. The two countries said closer cooperation was needed to deal with emerging uncertainties and other global issues. Countries should focus on the UNSC and other multilateral forums. Related

