The United States officially changes the spelling of Turkey to Turkiye DW 06/01/2023





The United States has decided to adopt the preferred Turkish spelling for its NATO ally, changing from Turkey to Turkiye, the State Department confirmed Thursday. The move comes months after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government called on countries and international bodies to adopt the name change aimed at differentiating the country from the North American bird of the same name. Thursday’s announcement also comes ahead of a key visit later this month by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. Why did the United States make the switch? The spelling change was first noticed in a statement issued by the US State Department regarding a joint US-Turkish action against suspected “Islamic State” financiers. Officials later confirmed the spelling change, but said the pronunciation would remain the same. “The Turkish Embassy has requested that we use this spelling in our communications,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters. “The Department will use the spelling you saw today in most of our formal diplomatic and bilateral settings, including public communications,” he said. Later this month, Turkey’s foreign minister is expected in Washington for talks on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as well as Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership bids . NATO chief: Turkey should allow Sweden and Finland To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Initial implementation of the change seemed patchy, with the State Department website and Foreign Affairs Handbook not yet reflecting the change. The US State Department rarely changes its stylistic rules on foreign country names, with the recent exception of North Macedonia and Eswatini. Why did Turkey ask for the change? In 2021, President Erdogan ordered countries and international bodies using the Latin script to consistently use the spelling of Turkiye (spelled with an umlaut like Trkiye). The United Nations and NATO picked up on the name change, along with Canada, India, Australia and New Zealand. The association with the large North American turkey, a bird that is typically served for dinner on Thanksgiving or Christmas, has been a sore point for Turkish officials. Turkish public broadcaster TRT World recently pointed out in an article that alongside the association with the bird, the word “turkey” in English can also be used as slang for a “dumb or stupid person”. rs/jsi (AP, AFP)

