Queen Elizabeth asked Meghan about Donald Trump, ‘spare’ claims

Eager to hear his thoughts? Queen Elizabeth II once asked Meghan Markle about her feelings about former President Donald Trump, according to Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare.

In an excerpt exclusively obtained by Us Weekly, Harry, 38, recalled his first meeting with his grandmother, who died in September 2022. It was all very pleasant, the Duke of Sussex wrote, noting that his grandmother wanted to know Meghans. thoughts on Trump’s first US presidential campaign.

The BetterUp CIO who started dating Meghan, 41, in July 2016 brought the Archetypes podcast host to meet the Queen at her Royal Lodge estate in Windsor, England. The outing came shortly before the November 2016 presidential election, in which Trump, 76, defeated opponent Hillary Clinton. Since everyone in the world had thought about the impending political race, Harry could understand why Elizabeth wanted an American perspective.

However, theSuitsalum thought a political conversation with Her Majesty was a no-win game, and Harry claimed she had changed the subject to discuss Canada instead. Meghan resided in Toronto, where she filmed Suits, during her first romance with Harry.

Grandma looked happy. Commonwealth. Alright, fine, the Invictus Games co-founder who married the former actress in May 2018 recalled in his memoir, before revealing that the queen announced 20 minutes later that she had to go.

Prince Andrew Elizabeth and the late Prince Philips’ second son had escorted the Queen out of the room as her daughter Princess Eugenie followed suit. Before reaching the door, Grandma turned to say goodbye to Jack. [Brooksbank], and Fergies’ friend, Harry recalled, referring to Eugenie’s husband, whom she married in October 2018, and her mother, Sarah Ferguson. She met Meg’s eyes, waved and smiled warmly. Goodbye.

Meghan who shares children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 19 months, with the Duke has often spoken of a special bond with the late Queen.

There wasn’t a big moment like, And Now You’re Gonna Meet My Grandma, former blogger Tig explained in the couple’s Harry & Meghandocuseries, which premiered on Netflix last month. I remember being in the car and [Harry] was like, you know how to curtsy, don’t you? and I just thought it was a joke.

Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit Cheshire, June 2018. Shutterstock

She added: Americans will understand that, we have a Medieval Times dinner and tournament. [My first curtsey] was like that. Like, I curtsied like I was [bowing down to the floor].

Meghan who demonstrated her first bow in the documentary also told the Queen, Looking forward to meeting you, Your Majesty. However, in her mind, she wondered if his bow was satisfactory.

To the relief of the California natives, Eugenie, 32, Brooksbank, 36, and Ferguson, 63, all informed her that she had done well after the conclusion of lunch.

Elizabeth died last September aged 96, with Harry and Meghan attending her official funeral later in the month alongside the rest of the Royal Family. The author of the audience even wore a pair of pearl earrings to the service which had been donated by the Queen.

