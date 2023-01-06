SC responded to criticism of demonetization. Modi’s government should now publish a white paper

Oith the Supreme Court which gave him pats on the back for demonetization, the Narendra Modi government can now hope that the doubts cast on his action are no longer founded. The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court upheld the government’s November 2016 decision to demonetize two banknote denominations to target black money and terrorist financing, among other reasons. In his appeal to the nation while announcing demonetization, Prime Minister Modi blamed the slow development on terrorism and unaccounted money in circulation. For years, this country has felt that corruption, black money and terrorism are festering sores that are holding us back in the race for development, it had said.

Critics of demonetization seriously doubted the reasons for the government’s action and questioned its intentions.

Rooting out corruption was one of the main thrusts on which the BJP defied Congress and came to power in 2014. Modi, in his November 8, 2016 announcement, had suggested that the evil of corruption has been propagated by certain sections of society for their selfish interest [who] ignored the poor and hoarded the benefits. Likely in an effort to extend banking facilities to more of the population, the government announced Jan Dhan Yojana in August 2014 and called on the population to reduce cash transactions. Although this initiative became popular, it was doubtful that it alone could reduce the monetary component in circulation and curb black money.

Another major step the government introduced to reduce unrecorded money was the Income Tax Reporting System (IDS) in 2016, which sought to grant certain tax amnesties to those who have voluntarily declared their unrecorded/undisclosed income. It was not the first time; many governments in the past had announced such programs.

The IDS 2016 probably did not evoke the expected response and did not achieve its goal of identifying those who spread corruption. It is possible that the government has evaluated the program and released the demonetization announcement.

A white paper

Now that the Supreme Court has given the government a helping hand, it would be fitting for the Modi government to release a white paper on demonetization and explain the steps taken before and after the program was released. The nuances of the program, the amount of hard work and course corrections made during implementation would only be known to the government.

The Supreme Court also noted in its judgment that the decision-making process cannot be called into question simply because the proposal (for demonetization) came from the central government. Great restraint must be exercised in economic policy. The Court cannot supersede the wisdom of [the] executive with his wisdom, the verdict said. Therefore, although the wisdom of the government is beyond doubt, a detailed document on the process of combating black money by banning certain denominations of currency in circulation will be more educational for the people and those who are seriously concerned about the combat this threat.

A welcome result of demonetization has been the use of digital platforms and transaction banking for business transactions. With the introduction of the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) and other platforms and banks adopting the cashless mode of payment, digital payment has greatly increased to such an extent that smaller banknotes have lost their relevance and usefulness, not to mention parts. Payment methods without human contact have won immense popularity and acceptance, especially after the pandemic. The 2016-17 economic survey (echap03.pdf Page 59-60 Demonetization Impact Chart) Also recognized this. The white paper could probably go into the details of the increase digital transactions (799 crore in March 2022) but also the corresponding increase in cash in circulation (CIC) as a proportion of GDP.

Manage reviews

Although the Supreme Court did not consider the merits and drawbacks of the demonetization program, the government was able to manage the negative fallout from the program.

According to the 2016-17 Economic Survey, the country’s private sector wealth actually declined because some high-denomination notes were not returned and real estate prices fell drastically. The survey also noted that there were job losses, declining farm incomes and social disruption, especially in cash-intensive sectors like agriculture, real estate and jewelry, etc. dispose of prohibited banknotes that were legal tender in these places. The economic study also noted increased uncertainty due to concerns about economic impact and long-term implications. Following his suggestion, the government took additional steps to allay initial apprehensions about demonetization.

The Modi government won the 2019 general election with more seats, responding politically to the critics. Now is the time to give an economic response and logical reasoning to the decision made in November 2016 and how the government decisively overcame the daunting challenges of demonetization.