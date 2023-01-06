Politics
Boris Johnson was subliminally ashamed of wearing a mask during the Covid pandemic
Boris Johnson was subliminally shamed for wearing a mask during the Covid pandemic by his own officials who showed old photos of the Prime Minister of other world leaders wearing them while bare-faced
- The PM was shown photos of other masked world leaders, while bare-faced
- Revealed by Professor David Halpern, leader of the Behavioral Insights team at No10
- The ‘Nudge Unit’ has been implicated in much of the government’s Covid messaging
- Includes the slogans ‘Hands, face, space’ and ‘Stay home, protect the NHS’
Boris Johnson became an unwitting victim of his own internal psychological operations team during the pandemic when they used her powers to make him wear a mask.
The leader of No10’s Behavioral Insights team, known as the ‘Nudge Unit’, has told how he subliminally shamed the former prime minister into covering his face by showing him comparable world leaders the doing.
Mr Johnson was notoriously reluctant to follow Covid rules designed to reduce the spread of infection, particularly at the start of the pandemic in 2020.
But Professor David Halpern has revealed they used their coercive skills to get him to follow his own rules.
The nudge unit has been involved in much of the Government’s messaging during the pandemic, including the ‘Hands, Face, Space’ and ‘Stay Home, Protect the NHS’ slogans.
Speaking to the Reckitt Global Hygiene Institute, Prof Halpern said: ‘We shared a deck of slides with him at one point. There was a series of images of almost every world leader wearing a mask and then a photo with him not”.
He added that it has the effect of showing that “a normal thing for a world leader to do right now is to wear a mask”.
But Professor David Halpern has revealed they used their coercive skills to get him to follow his own rules.
But Professor David Halpern has revealed they used their coercive skills to get him to follow his own rules.
The nudge unit was launched under David Cameron’s government and is credited with positively influencing behavior with tiny changes without introducing legislation.
His previous successes included promoting diversity within the police force, helping the Job Center get more people off their benefits, and increasing the number of organ donors.
But earlier this year, its co-founder accused the government of using scare tactics to get people to follow Covid rules during the pandemic.
Behavioral scientist Simon Ruda suggested there had been an overemphasis on modeling and data which he warned was “propaganda”.
In his own interview, first reported by the Telegraph today, Prof Halpern also said he believed behavioral ‘scaffolding’ could be erected to increase the use of face masks in Britain.
Noting how prevalent they are in Southeast Asian countries, he said, “You try to create cues that remind people. Eventually, as it becomes a habit, it becomes more automatic, so you can remove the scaffolding. It’s like a little booster shot for your vaccination.
Mr Johnson’s mask-wearing habits made headlines in November 2021 when he apologized for not covering up during a hospital visit.
He insisted he broke the rules for ‘just 30 seconds’ after he was photographed without a mask on a trip to Hexham General Hospital.
He initially insisted he wear a mask wherever he is required to do so under the guidance of coronavirus, as he refused to apologise.
But days later he apologized after being questioned by Parliament’s powerful Liaison Committee.
