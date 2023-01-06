Opposition begins to discuss candidate as Erdoan says elections could be brought forward





Yesterday, January 5, six opposition leaders held the 10th of their round tables at the headquarters of the Future Party (Gelecek) in Ankara, the capital. In a written statement released after the nine-hour meeting, the leaders said, “We have decided to enter into consultations regarding the determination of the candidate.” The six leaders, known as the “Table of Six”, have so far avoided declaring a candidate and instead focused on a roadmap for returning to a parliamentary system if they win the election. As part of these efforts, the Table of Six will publish the “transition period roadmap and common policies document” on January 30, the statement also said. The leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Kemal Kldarolu is expected to become the joint opposition candidate, especially after the jail term and political ban imposed last month on the mayor of Istanbul , Ekrem mamolu, also a member of the CHP. Early elections On a possible early election, the leaders said they would only accept it if the elections were brought forward no later than April 6, when a new electoral law passed in April 2022 will come into effect. “We will not allow snap elections to be held with the electoral system that was put in place as part of a political engineering effort. On the other hand, we are prepared to support a snap election with the system. which was valid in the 2018 elections,” they said. said. The electoral law passed in 2021 lowered the electoral threshold and changed the rules regarding electoral alliances and the distribution of seats between parties in what is widely anticipated as the ruling alliance’s efforts to gain a slight advantage in the elections. of 2023. President Recep Tayyip Erdoan hinted yesterday that the elections scheduled for June 18 could be brought forward. Addressing his party’s provincial presidents in Ankara, Erdoan said, “You all know the significance of the 2023 elections whose date can be updated to be slightly earlier taking into account seasonal conditions.” Last week, AKP Vice President Numan Kurtulmu also said the elections would be held earlier than planned. Currently, the ruling bloc AKP-MHP needs the support of the opposition to organize early elections by decision of parliament. The president also has the power to abolish parliament for the holding of presidential and parliamentary elections. (VK)

