Manhattan judge weighs new sanctions against Donald Trump

A Manhattan judge is threatening to sanction Donald Trump’s lawyers for filing a “frivolous litigation” in the New York attorney general’s $250 million lawsuit against the former president and his New York-based business empire.

The threat against three law firms defending Trump by New York State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron was revealed in court documents filed Thursday night.

“This court is considering imposing sanctions for frivolous litigation against attorneys for Habba Madaio & Associates LLP; Continental PLLC; and Robert & Robert PLLC,” the judge said in a Jan. 4 email to all parties in court. trial of the attorney general.

The unspecified penalties would punish the three companies for filing motions to dismiss the lawsuit that set out “the same legal arguments that this court has previously rejected,” Engoron wrote. That rejection came in November, in his denial of Trump’s request for a preliminary injunction ending the attorney general’s trial.

The judge said Trump’s repetitive arguments for dismissal include that New York Attorney General Letitia James lacks standing to sue, that her lawsuit is part of a “hunt for witches” policy and that a simple warning essentially warns lenders to check Trump’s calculations. gives the former president immunity from James’ fraud allegations.

In a response filed late Thursday, the three law firms countered that Engoron’s rejection of their arguments in November was “a preliminary finding” and does not preclude them from raising the same arguments now.

The three law firms also said the judge’s email “provides notice and a troubling timeframe for the attorney to respond.” Engoron had asked the attorney general’s office and Trump’s defense attorneys to respond to his charge of “frivolous litigation” within one day.

In their own response, James’ attorneys agreed with the judge, calling Trump’s current dismissal arguments “reworked” and “calculated to delay proceedings and unnecessarily divert resources from the parties and the court.”

Engoron’s email titled “POTENTIAL SANCTIONS FOR FRIVOLOUS DISPUTES does not indicate when it will decide whether or not to impose sanctions or detail what those sanctions might be.

Engoron has been presiding over James’ investigation into Trump’s real estate and golf empire and his 200-plus-page trial in September since 2021, which seeks to block the Trump Organization from doing business in New York because of what she calls a model of financial fraud.

The judge set what he said was a firm trial date of October 2 for the trial.

Engoron is the same judge who in April found Trump in contempt of court before the lawsuit was filed, for failing to fully comply with attorney general’s subpoenas for a decade of his personal business records.

The $10,000-a-day fine imposed on Engoron for non-compliance rose to $110,000 in late June when the judge lifted the contempt order.

In the end, Trump only turned over 10 personal business documents, although the Trump Organization itself turned over 900,000 documents to James’s investigation.

