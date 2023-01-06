Form a committee under the Chief Justice to investigate the attack on me: Imran Khan





Lahore: Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday accused the powerful military leadership of ‘stifling’ the assassination attempt on his life and demanded the formation of a committee, overseen by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial , to investigate the incident .

“I can’t believe that those charged with protecting Pakistan’s borders are involved in the ‘cover up’ for the assassination attempt on my life,” Khan, 70, told a press briefing. press at his residence here.

Khan has accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Major General Faisal Naseer of plotting to assassinate him.

He was shot in the right leg on November 3 when two gunmen fired a volley of bullets at him and others standing on a container truck in the Wazirabad area, about 150 km from Lahore, where he was leading the long walk to tap for instant polls.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah could not have prepared my assassination plan on their own if they had not obtained the support of powerful circles (military establishment),” he said. said Khan, adding that even the police and intelligence officers who report to the PTI Punjab government received orders from elsewhere (establishment) to protect the arrested gunman and distort the facts.

Khan, the chairman of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party, said “two to three people were behind the plot to assassinate him”. “I know that the country’s armed forces make sacrifices for the country <> but there are black sheep in every establishment.

“But the person who planned this, I want him to cooperate with the JIT. Action must be taken against those who willfully obstruct justice.” He appealed to Chief Justice Bandial for justice. “The powerful people I have named will not allow justice to be served. If the Chief Justice supports a powerful investigation, only then can I achieve justice,” he said.

Khan also named three journalists from a prominent media group for their alleged involvement in the plot.

He said two plans had been hatched to assassinate him. “Plan A was to eliminate me directly but in this case they had to be blamed because I had recorded a video in which I mentioned the names of these four. Then they went for ‘plan B’ to make me murder like that of Punjab Governor Salman Taseer at the hands of a so-called religious fanatic so that they can escape their crime,” he claimed.

Khan also named PML-N leadership Maryam Nawaz, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, Federal Minister Javed Latif for helping plan the making of doctored videos accusing him of blasphemy to stir up religious feelings against him .

He warned the military establishment that “countries fall apart when the establishment turns against the largest political party in the country (PTI). Earlier, Khan alleged that former army chief General ( retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa wanted to have him assassinated and impose a state of emergency in the country.

Khan, who had been at odds with Bajwa since he was ousted from power in April through a no-confidence motion, made the startling allegation during an interview with private broadcaster Bol News in Lahore.

Khan said he was told by many to stop making allegations against Bajwa when he was retired, but he could not cover up the crimes General Bajwa had committed, Dawn newspaper reported, citing the head of the channel’s Lahore bureau.

According to the report, Khan, in the yet-to-be-aired interview, claimed that Bajwa “wanted me dead.”

Bajwa is now Khan’s primary target who not only sees him as the sole reason for all his failures in government, but also alleges that the retired general overthrew his government as part of an American plot.

Last month, Khan accused Bajwa of playing a “double game” against his government and said he had made a “big mistake” by extending the then military leader’s term in 2019.

General Bajwa, 61, retired on November 29 after being granted a three-year extension in 2019 by then-Prime Minister Khan, who has proven to be Pakistan’s military’s biggest critic.

The mighty military, which has ruled the coup-prone country for more than half of its 75-plus years, has so far wielded considerable power in security and foreign policy.

Khan, the former cricketer turned politician, is the only Pakistani prime minister to be ousted in a vote of no confidence in parliament.

He had alleged that the vote of no confidence was part of a US-led plot that targeted him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan. The United States has denied the allegations.

