People want President Jokowi’s development agenda to continue Ganjar-Erick
JAKARTA, investor.id – In a survey conducted for the period December 1-6, the Indonesian political indicator simulated presidential and cawapres pairs. Of the 4 simulations carried out by the Indonesian political indicator, the couple Ganjar Pranowo and Erick Thohir remain the most popular among respondents. Even in competition with Anies AHY, Ganjar’s partner Erick is still 38.6% superior.
Lecturer at the Department of Politics and Government (DPP) Faculty of Social and Political Sciences (Fisipol), Gadjah Mada University (UGM), Dr.rer.pol. Mada Sukmajati, suspects that the high eligibility of the Ganjar Erick pair is because the public still wants a national leading figure like President Joko Widodo.
Sukmajati continued, the phenomenon of potential voters today is very different from the 2014 election. At that time, voters wanted a change in the style of national leadership. Like being close to the community, simple, friendly and real work.
“Currently, the public wants a national leader who comes up with an agenda to continue the previous president’s agenda. Perhaps the public won’t like the national leadership style, who comes up with different policies or deconstructs President Jokowi’s policies until ‘now. The style of leadership proposes to continue the program of President Jokowi. is in the couple Ganjar-Erick. It is hoped that the figure of Ganjar Erick will materialize program policy. Moreover, in the next 2 years, Indonesia will be further overshadowed by the global economic crisis,” Sukmajati said.
The Indonesian Political Indicators Survey, Sukmajati continued, also shows that currently voters do not want national leadership candidates who simply sell popularity, lack a clear vision and mission to advance the nation, often play on the issues and only use identity politics.
Indeed Sukmajati admitted, at that time program policy not too strong yet. Currently, politics in Indonesia is still dominated by identity politics and monetary policy.
“If Indonesia wants this to happen political programmatic must be supported by all parties, such as political parties, presidential and vice-presidential candidates and their potential voters. The hope is that the 2024 presidential election will not just sell names, but compete for agendas, visions and ideas. Currently, Indonesian society is more rational towards identity politics. So that political programmatic can be used as an impetus for the people of Indonesia to elect potential leaders who can lead the next 5 years,” Sukmajati said.
If nothing prevents it, the results of the survey using the Indonesian political indicators will not be very different from the final results of the next presidential and legislative elections in 2024. The key to maintaining the eligibility of candidates for the vice- presidency is determined by each candidate.
If cawapres presidential candidates do not take actions that provoke backlash, Sukmajati believes that the results of the Indonesian Political Indicators Survey will not differ significantly from the final results of the 2024 presidential or legislative elections.
“Eligibility of vice-presidential candidates is determined by themselves. We can learn from the experience of the last DKI regional elections when Ahok slipped by evoking religious sentiments. Thus, cawapres presidential candidates must to be smart in handling the issues that are currently developing.. Therefore, party and public support for the upcoming presidential and legislative elections is quite dominant,” the election expert said.
For political parties to win the 2024 parliamentary elections, according to Sukmajati, they must be able to vote for “marketable” candidates. From the experience of the last elections of 2019, the tail effect dominates to increase the victories of political parties. If political parties choose their candidates in a hurry, the tail effect that is expected to win the 2024 elections will not occur.
“Supposedly, with good candidates and the support of strong political parties, a fall effect in the 2024 elections can occur. Ganjar, as part of the PDIP, should be able to produce a knockdown effect. very vital,” concluded Sukmaja
