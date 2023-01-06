China continues to reject Americas offer to send COVID vaccines as cases surge amid massive virus outbreak

China has rejected repeated US offers to share advanced vaccines as Beijing battles a fast-spreading wave of Covid-19, a rejection that has led to growing frustration among US officials concerned about a resurgence of the virus. pandemic.

Concerned about the rise of new variants and their impact on the Chinese economy, the United States has repeatedly offered mRNA vaccines and other forms of assistance to the government of President Xi Jinping through private channels, according to US officials who asked not to be identified while discussing the deliberations.

U.S. officials have also offered indirect ways to deliver the vaccines in an attempt to accommodate political sensitivities in China over accepting foreign aid, they said, without providing further details.

The U.S. offers were made by senior diplomats, including during a December trip to China by Assistant Secretary of State Daniel Kritenbrink and National Security Council Senior Director Laura Rosenberger, as well as officials and public health intermediaries. Although US officials have publicly stated that they have offered vaccines to China, the extent of this outreach has not previously been reported.

China’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Beijing has repeatedly said it has enough vaccines, and it’s unclear how helpful mRNA injections would be, as the omicron variant is rampant in the country. Antivirals to treat the infection, such as Paxlovid from Pfizer Inc., are the most urgent need now. The problem for the Communist Party has been more in persuading its vulnerable elderly population to take the vaccine: only about two-thirds of people over 80 were fully vaccinated in November, the last time data was published.

Moreover, accepting vaccines from the United States is likely a political failure for Xi, as it would highlight Beijing’s failure to develop its own mRNA vaccine at a time when China is pushing for autonomy under of a broader strategic struggle with the United States. China has always been reluctant to accept outside help during crises.

unnecessary deaths

The growing frustration shared by both sides underscores how difficult it will be for the United States and China to stabilize relations after Xi met with President Joe Biden in Bali last year. It also highlighted the significant distrust and suspicion that still exists between the world’s two largest economies.

The Xi administrations’ propaganda narrative on Covid has long underscored its success as a result of China’s unique political institutions, which therefore artificially limited access to external vaccines, said Jude Blanchette, Freeman Professor of Chinese Studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Even amid a catastrophic Covid outbreak, Beijing continues to emphasize vaccine nationalism, a move that will undoubtedly lead to unnecessary deaths, Blanchette said.

At first, as tens of thousands of Americans died, China maintained its Covid Zero approach of strict quarantines, travel limits and heavy masks as a model to the world it was saving lives and pointedly suggested that the United States was recklessly killing its people. But now China is suddenly allowing the virus to spread, an abrupt shift that came days after spontaneous street protests against lockdowns.

As a result, the United States has increased its offers in recent weeks, one of the people said. The two sides continue to talk through health channels, another person said, adding that China’s response to repeated offers from the United States has been firm. Each time, Chinese officials told their American interlocutors that Beijing had the situation under control and did not need help, according to the population.

China has never lacked access to mRNA injections. China’s Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. licensed the vaccine developed by BioNTech SE and Pfizer nearly three years ago and planned to distribute 100 million doses in the country, but authorities in Beijing have yet to grant approval. regulatory approval.

The Xis administration has officially acknowledged about 30 Covid deaths since it abandoned strict pandemic controls in early December, prompting governments around the world to impose restrictions on Chinese travellers. China said the change was the right policy because the omicron is not as lethal as the other variants.

In a Thursday briefing, Liu Pengyu, spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington, pushed back against suggestions that his vaccines weren’t effective.

Chinese vaccines

Liu cited a Hong Kong universityto studythis suggested that three doses of CoronaVac from Sinovac Biotech Ltd. were 97% effective against serious illness or death, which is roughly equivalent to three doses of an mRNA vaccine.

Far from needing a vaccine from the United States, Liu added that China had administered 3.4 billion vaccines domestically and had an annual production capacity of 7 billion doses, making China a player. vaccine exports.

China can not only meet domestic demand but also supply other countries in need, he told reporters. We are also working to upgrade vaccines to make them more effective and to strengthen vaccinations to deal with possible new variants in order to continue to play a constructive role in the global fight against Covid.

Very sensitive

Governments and health officials around the world are demanding more transparency from China. The Xi government has long blocked foreign investigations into the origins of Covid, frustrating US officials, and the World Health Organization this week pleaded for more data from China.

US officials have grown even more upset because China has threatened retaliation over requirements imposed by the United States and other countries that travelers from China submit proof of a negative Covid-19 test. Still, it’s unclear what that would look like since China already requires travelers to take a PCR test before entering.

When asked this week if he was concerned about China’s handling of the virus, Biden replied: Well, yes, I am.

We just have to establish the protocol that we have established: that if you come from China, you must be tested, and so on, Biden told reporters. I know they’re very sensitive when we suggest they haven’t been so forthcoming.