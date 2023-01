In United States House speakers fight, Trump gets a vote, members laugh. Watch | world news

Donald Trump’s name sparked laughter on Thursday after securing one vote – out of more than 430 – as the U.S. House of Representatives’ chaotic efforts to elect a new president advance unsuccessfully into a historic fifth day and a 12th ballot.

The race for control of the lower house is now the longest in 164 years with various factions of Republicans unable to unite behind GOP nominee Kevin McCarthy. Trump’s only vote came from Matt Gaetz, a Republican from Florida, who chose the former president as a “symbolic but pointed sign of the broad divisions over the future of the Republican Party.”

Gaetz had officially nominated Trump to be Speaker of the House on the 11th ballot.

In a video shared by US journalist Aaron Rupar, Clerk Cheryl Johnson read out the 11th ballot votes. “The Honorable Donald J Trump of Florida received a [vote]“, we can hear him say, after which there is a chorus of laughter.

Republicans claimed a slim majority in the House in November — a nine-seat margin that should have given McCarthy a relatively easy path to the president’s chair.

However, since then, internal divisions and divisions have surfaced, meaning McCarthy has now lost several rounds of the ballot despite making critical concessions to hardline members of his party who are expected to make his tenure and governance a real one. challenge.

The California Republican, however, immersed himself in these moments without visible concern, and would have declared: “Apparently, I like to write history”.

After Thursday’s failure, he said, “I don’t spend time on it…”

At least 20 Republicans have resisted so far, giving hope to Democrats – who control the Senate with the narrowest margin thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris’ casting vote.

The House will reconvene on Friday, but no presidential contest has gone past nine rounds since the Civil War era. In 1923, Frederick Gillett, a Republican from Massachusetts, was elected after nine ballots. The last multi-round vote before that was in 1859, when 44 votes were needed. Only six other elections took more than 10 ballots. The election of a president is the first order of business for the members of the House, and they cannot do anything else before that.

(With contributions from the agency)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

A journalist with over 4 years of experience in digital media, Shubhangi Gupta covers political, global and business news for the Hindustan Times, New Delhi. …See the details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/in-us-house-speaker-fight-trump-gets-one-vote-members-laugh-watch-101672985449823.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos