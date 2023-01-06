Imran Khan accuses former Bajwa army chief of plotting his ‘murder’





NNA | Updated: Jan 06, 2023 11:25 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan 6 (ANI): Imran Khan, former Pakistani Prime Minister and head of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), claimed that former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa planned to do so murder and to impose a state of emergency on the country, Dawn reported quoting Bol News. The startling allegation is said to have been made during his interaction with a Bol News team in Lahore. Bol’s Lahore bureau chief, Syed Khawar Abbas, quoted Khan as saying he would make “more disclosures” during his press conference regarding the attempt on his life in Wazirabad. against the former army chief because he retired, but he could not cover up “the crimes that General Bajwa had committed”. the attempt on his life and named people he believed were behind the murder plot, Dawn reported. He also told reporters he would tour the country once his condition improved. to former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, found that the shots were fired from three different firing sites, Dawn reported. JIT, formed by the government of Punjab, found that Imran Khan had been shot three times on the container truck during the PTI’s Azadi march in Wazirabad.

The PTI leader was injured after a man opened fire on him in Gujranwala near the party’s reception camp on 3 November. The former prime minister suffered a leg injury and was taken to hospital for treatment. Hours after the assassination attempt on Imran Khan, people staged protests outside the corps commander’s house in Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Earlier, Khan admitted to being a “playboy” after former army chief Bajwa called him that before he was ousted, The News International reported. While interacting with reporters in Lahore, Khan said, “General Bajwa called me a playboy, and in response I said to him, ‘Yes, I had been a playboy.’ Bajwa was stabbing us in the back and also showed sympathy.” He further claimed that the Bajwa-up ensemble is still working with the Pakistani army. Without taking anyone’s name, Khan said, “In Pakistan, the establishment is the name of one person,” according to The News International. Speaking about his relationship with Bajwa, the former prime minister said the former army chief did not want accountability to the country, hence his relationship with him deteriorated. accused of seeking US action against Pakistani military through so-called memo months after US raid in Abbottabad in 2011 on Osama bin Laden’s compound amid growing rift between leaders civilians and military. He has been accused of issuing visas to Americans without due process, circumventing proper authorities and embezzling funds, according to The News International. (ANI)

