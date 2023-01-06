Politics
Putin tells Ukraine he’s ready for peace talks – but only if Kyiv accepts ‘territorial realities’
Vladimir Putin has told Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan that he is open to dialogue with Ukraine, but only if Kyiv accepts “new territorial realities”.
Russian troops occupy large swathes of eastern and southern Ukraine. The Kremlin claims to have annexed the regions of Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson although it does not control them in their entirety.
The Kremlin said on Thursday that Putin had told Erdogan that peace talks were possible, but only if Ukraine accepted Russian-occupied territories.
“Putin has again confirmed Russia’s openness to serious dialogue provided that the authorities in Kyiv fulfill the well-known and repeatedly expressed demands of taking into account new territorial realities,” the Kremlin said in a statement.
Erdogan had called for peace talks during the phone call with Putin, his office said earlier.
“The Russian side emphasized the destructive role of Western states, pumping up the Kyiv regime with weapons and military equipment, providing it with information and operational targets,” the Kremlin statement added.
This is not the first time that Putin has expressed his readiness for peace talks under the conditions set by Moscow.
On Christmas Day, in a state television interview about the war in Ukraine, Putin said Russia was “ready to negotiate acceptable outcomes.”
The leaders also discussed the implementation of a landmark grain deal, brokered by the UN with the help of Turkey, to unlock Ukrainian grain.
The Kremlin said the two men discussed “unblocking the supply of food and fertilizers from Russia” and the need for “the removal of all barriers to Russian exports”.
Russia briefly left the deal in October after a drone attack on its Black Sea fleet. She re-entered the deal within days, but officials complained about restrictions on Russian products.
Putin sent troops to Ukraine in February last year as he planned a rapid takeover of Kyiv and much of the country. Instead, the war saw Russian forces halted by a stubborn Ukrainian army backed by Western weapons, forced to withdraw from captured territory and struggling to avoid further setbacks.
Workers remove debris from a destroyed building believed to be a vocational college used as temporary accommodation for Russian soldiers, dozens of whom were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike, as reported earlier by the Russian Defense Ministry, during the Russian-Ukrainian conflict in Makiivka, Russian-controlled Ukraine, January 4, 2023
In recent days, the Russian military has faced a number of setbacks, with Ukraine hitting multiple targets – resulting in what Kyiv says are hundreds of deaths.
Russia said on Wednesday the toll soared in its worst reported loss in a Ukrainian strike, which an increasingly criticized Moscow blamed on troops using their cellphones that revealed their location.
The Ukrainian army’s strategic communications unit said nearly 400 Russian soldiers had been killed in the town of Makiivka in eastern Ukraine, and even Russian commentators said the death toll could be much higher than the 89 that Russia admits.
The death toll in Makiivka is the highest reported by the Russian military in a single strike since its troops invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
The deadly strike came after months of dissatisfaction in Russia with the military following a series of battlefield defeats and a hugely unpopular mobilization campaign.
As Moscow grappled with the aftermath of the strike, French President Emmanuel Macron told Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky that his country would send French-made light tanks to help repel the Russian invasion.
A soldier from the International Carpathian Sich Battalion fires an RPG while performing maneuvers near the front line, as the Russian attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine, January 3
Meanwhile, Erdogan has pressed Putin to declare a “unilateral” ceasefire in Ukraine.
“President Erdogan has said calls for peace and negotiations should be backed by a unilateral ceasefire and a vision of a just solution,” Erdogan told Putin in a phone call.
Erdogan was expected to follow the talks with a separate chat with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later Thursday. The Turkish leader used his good relations with Moscow and Kyiv to try to end the war.
Turkey hosted the first two rounds of peace talks and helped broker a UN-backed deal restoring Ukrainian grain deliveries across the Black Sea. Erdogan has also repeatedly tried to bring Putin and Zelensky to Turkey for a peace summit.
Erdogan’s call for a ceasefire followed a proposal earlier Thursday from Russia’s spiritual leader, Patriarch Kirill, for an Orthodox Christmas truce this week.
The move was dismissed by Kyiv as a cynical trap.
Many Orthodox Christians, including those living in Russia and Ukraine, celebrate Christmas on January 6 and 7.
“I, Kirill, Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia, call on all parties involved in the internal conflict to cease fire and establish a Christmas truce from 12:00 p.m. on January 6 to 12:00 a.m. on January 7 so that the Orthodox can attend services on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day,” he said.
A senior aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Mykhailo Podolyak, portrayed the Russian Orthodox Church as a “war propagandist” that had instigated the “mass murder” of Ukrainians and the militarization of Russia.
“The Russian Orthodox Church’s statement on the ‘Christmas truce’ is a cynical trap and a piece of propaganda,” he said.
Turkey’s Erdogan was able to maintain good relations with Putin by refusing to join Western sanction against Russia and by stepping up bilateral trade during the war.
The two leaders now have tentative plans to set up a natural gas hub in Turkey that could offer Russia another way to supply Europe with fuel.
Erdogan’s office said Turkey “has and will continue to strengthen the infrastructure” of the proposed hub.
Meanwhile, Erdogan said on Thursday he may meet Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as part of peace efforts after the highest-level public talks between Ankara and the government in Damascus since the start of the Syrian war in Syria. 2011.
In a speech in Ankara, Erdogan said a trilateral meeting of foreign ministers from Turkey, Russia and Syria would be held first to further develop contacts after historic talks between defense ministers in Moscow last night. last week.
Erdogan also said he would meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss the Black Sea grain corridor and the fertilizer issue after his phone call with Putin.
